Get scientists’ political input

Politicians need to change with the times, but not just for the sake of change. Manifestos of today are inevitably replaced by new ones day after day. Only a few become ‘embedded’ and the political parties’ need to identify which it wants.

Scientists and activists can’t be divorced; there’s plenty of precedent. In the 1930s, scientists formed the Association for American Scientific Workers (AAScW) with the goal of inviting their peers to take moral stands and involve them directly in political and social issues.

In 1946, Albert Einstein weighed in on racism in America in The Negro Question, characterising it as a “disease of white people”. Not only that; he also co-chaired an anti-lynching campaign.

Even later, during the Cold War, scientists didn’t all shy away from political engagement. The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) did not recommend the war in the Vietnam, and Carl Sagan was a prominent voice on the dangers of nuclear proliferation during the Reagan era.

Competence in science

The middle class, including scientists, indifferently watch the unfolding events on TV as politicians engage idle youth as tent erectors, hecklers and missile launchers. Politicians are aware that, on polling day, the mass which matter at policy level will vanish.

Kenyans would want to see one of their own at the long table, regardless of the profession. Their intention is to behave like ‘eating chiefs’. They forget or they ignore that affordable healthcare, manufacturing, environmental conservation, climate issues, terrorism threats, among many other issues, are political problems that call for thorough knowledge and competence in science disciplines such as chemistry.

Therefore, a chemist in campaign secretariat will make a political party better.

Any political party intending to form government should not leave this important element to chance or ignore it but actively and alertly plan, implement and pursue it using experts. It contributes to the economic development of a nation.