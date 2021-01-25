Get realistic solutions and be prepared

In most sectors of society, there is always an aspect of preparedness. Be it in health, security or emergency, you will find a fallback plan, however, rudimentary. The same cannot be said of our education sector, however.

The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have jolted education policymakers into proactive thinking, more so on preparedness. But focus has mainly been on the modes of delivery, not content, with a shift to virtual platforms the major remedy.

Preparedness should be looked at broadly. This implies a review of the goals, content, approach and evaluation, so that they remain versatile in the wake of such emergencies as the global pestilence.

We ought to think in terms of education in emergencies, which implies two things. One, we should ask ourselves how the curriculum prepares learners for emergencies.

They need to know how to behave in abnormal times — for instance, when buildings collapse or a fire breaks out — and be equipped with First Aid and other relevant skills. But this seems outlandish as even teachers are ignorant of the same.

Boost digital literacy

Two, preparedness in terms of the learning content implies that there should be two versions of the curriculum. The first should be the general, comprehensive one for normal times, the second an abridged version for emergencies.

With teachers required to cover four terms, instead of three, in a year, they might rush through the content or cherry-pick the ‘vital’ sections.

We chide the government for not building more classrooms, like Rwanda’s 22,000. But we should be asking it to boost digital literacy as well as expand and subsidise internet and electricity connectivity and rework the curriculum.

If every school were to get two more classrooms per class, the 25,000 primary schools would require an extra 400,000 buildings; that could be Sh200 billion.

But the pandemic might end. And one would be asking for too much by expecting such spending by a government that struggles to give learners desks and face masks.

Mr Osabwa is a lecturer at Alupe University College. wosabwa680@gmail.com.