Let’s get ready for August 9 polls

Kenyans’ political recklessness, it seems, is our national zeitgeist. Our proclivity to harm ourselves is pretty much without limits – look at how, for instance, despite the national trauma of the 2007 post-election violence, we are staggeringly unprepared for the forthcoming consequential elections; which are barely four months away.

Moreover, what baffles, befuddles and bemuses is simply how carefree, casual and cavalier we seem to be about this disconcerting state of electoral and political affairs: for we seem to have embraced these shambles rather than comprehensively fixing the problem. Talk of engaging in political Russian Roulette.

Elections are our Kryptonite and, rather than ensure we are as prepared as can possibly be to undergo their exercise, we instead turn to prayer (all of us except, obviously, the Atheists), lamentation (this time this is being stridently led by Deputy President William Ruto and bellicose hubris (as recently witnessed with both Hon. Sabina Chege and Moses Kuria).

In the aftermath of the smouldering shambles that was the 2007 presidential election, the Independent Review of Elections Commission (IREC or more popularly, the Kriegler Commission) as well as the Commission of Inquiry into Post-Election Violence or CIPEV – the Waki Commission, made a raft of recommendations that we have over time clearly failed to heed.

Post-election violence

Instead, every five years since, we have stewed in a political broth of our own making as each election cycle seemingly springs upon us and we plunge – almost drunkenly – into a collective exercise of crisis management.

Hence, every five years, we literally close down the country, suspend developmental activities that would help us register positive economic growth figures and engage in a national exercise of political name-calling, hair-pulling and mud-slinging: in 2007, this descended into the abyss of post-election violence. Since then, we have grimly clung to a hope-and-a-prayer regime: instead of ensuring the correct systemic, legislative, institutional and administrative remedies are initiated and mechanised for posterity.

Look at us now: abjectly unprepared for the August 9, 2022 polls, yet we have all this time known, since the last presidential elections in August and October 2017, “ that as per Article 136 (2) (a) of Katiba 1010, “An election of the President shall be held “on….the second Tuesday in August, every fifth year”.

Alas! We have failed so spectacularly to achieve the aspiration of universal suffrage (especially with suppressed youth voter registration numbers). We have floundered in ensuring that there is parity in gender representation as per Article 27 of Katiba 2010; we are being informed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that about 11,000 polling stations lack network coverage to transmit results; we are unsure if electronic voter identification kits will work or whether electronic vote transmission kits will similarly work.

We were recently informed that it is still possible for dead people to vote due to uninspected and unverified voter registers and are still unsure whether voter register(s) will be manual, digital or both. How secure will the electronic results transmission system be? Will the results announced at the polling station be final as per the ruling in the Maina Kiai case?

Vastly unprepared

Will there be live transmission of results? Will policing the elections be based on the utmost respect for fundamental human rights? Have vigilante gangs been demobilised? How is misinformation and disinformation being dealt with – if at all? Will the internet be interrupted or even shut down despite assurances by Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang’i and Joe Mucheru that there will be no adverse government interventions in this area? Are civil society, the media, religious society and other organised sectors of this society being facilitated to support voter education? Is the media truly free? Is social media free?

This lengthy laundry list of questions demonstrates just how patently and vastly unprepared we are for the poll: as a collective we today stand indicted of failing to even come close to the constitutional thresholds that are stipulated for a free, fair ad credible election.

And being so unprepared, what shall we do about it? Hopefully, more than lament, hand-wring and complain that we are being led down the garden path of (yet another) flawed election. Our lack of election preparedness is curable rather than fatal; it however requires a galvanised, concerted collective effort to remedy it and reverse our impending diminished democratic fortunes.

To do otherwise would be to fail not just the constitutional test but also the national dream to create a democratic developmental order whose fate is entrusted to us by dint of our sovereignty. We must wake up and fix these challenges. Get prepared. Be prepared. Like good scouts.