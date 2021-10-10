Get involved in Rhumatoid arthritis studies

Rhumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting 0.24-1 per cent of the population with more women than men affected. It presents with painful synovial joints and may progress to affect other organs.

RA pathogenesis is contingent on smoking history of a patient but overweight, gender and age, factors that predispose one to the condition, are critical aspects that must be evaluated in its diagnosis.

While studies indicate a genetic basis for RA, the low concordance of the condition between monozygotic twins is indicative of the role of environmental factors in the condition.

RA patients have been found to have less gut microbiome diversity than healthy people. But use of drugs like Methotrexate is linked to improved gut microbiota in RA patients and reduced disease activity and remission.

Disease monitoring

Gut microbiota is a critical aspect in targeting personalised treatment for RA. Studies show oral probiotic treatments rich in Lactobacillus caesi and Prevotela histicola substantially alleviate RA pain and symptoms.

Disease Active Scale 28-joints, Clinical Disease Active index and Simplified Disease Action are among indices used to gather quantitative data on the minimum clinically important improvements (MCII) for RA. They show if a patient is responding to treatment and how much is needed for improvements in disease activity and remission.

They can be used to predict potential risk for RA by checking on the scores of a susceptible candidate. Research has added gut microbiota measurements in predicting RA risk, diagnosis, prognosis and disease monitoring. Microbiota metabolomics, a measure of how small molecular substances produced by gut microbiota impact on RA improvements, was integrated in random-forest machine algorithm.

With medicine evolving into a Big Data-driven system, Kenyan scientists must now be part of the leading cutting-edge research teams and help to grow indigenous health data useful as a measure of MCII of not only RA but other disease conditions. There is paucity of electronic health data for RA in Kenya.