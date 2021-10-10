Get involved in Rhumatoid arthritis studies

Arthritis

Rhumatoid arthritis (RA) presents with painful synovial joints and may progress to affect other organs.

Photo credit: Pool

By  P.M Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Rhumatoid arthritis patients have been found to have less gut microbiome diversity than healthy people. 
  • But use of drugs like Methotrexate is linked to improved gut microbiota in Rhumatoid arthritis patients.

Rhumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting 0.24-1 per cent of the population with more women than men affected. It presents with painful synovial joints and may progress to affect other organs. 

