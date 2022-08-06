George Wajackoyah: Look beyond rhetoric and the fog of war

Dear Kenyans,

For more than a year, I have campaigned across the length and breadth of our country.

I have met hardworking men and women toiling for their families in the midst of a biting drought in Loyangalani, fishermen braving sea tides and dangerous waves in Lamu and courageous hawkers playing hide and seek with Kanjo (City Council security) in all our major cities.

Why do I mention these categories of Kenyans and the motley crew of others that I can’t characterise their daily struggles?

I do because I want to contextualise something.

Kenyans are interesting people. You, my people, are a hardworking and courageous society that diligently pays their taxes, respects government institutions, are subservient only to constitutionalism and beholden to the rule of law.

Regrettably, your leaders and institutions of governance have failed you.

Today, we are confronted with a Kenya whose sovereignty and national security are compromised because of unsustainable debt.

And rather than taking us out of this rabbit hole, our leaders, typical of their ingrained tendency to be indifferent to the general welfare of our country and people, have opted to further sink us into more debt.

Economic policies

Today, our national economic policies are drafted by Bretton woods financial sharks and communist Chinese that are notorious for advancing debt-trap diplomacy in Africa.

Lately, when our loans mature, we take from Peter to pay Paul. It’s a bizarre state of affairs.

That’s why my theory of the economic turnaround of our country is centred on the growth and industrial production of marijuana.

I hate to break it to you, my people, that today marijuana is the most potent weapon to get back our country from loan shylocks that totally compromised our honour, dignity, sovereignty and national security. It’s that sad!

Dear Kenyans, we have failed to address these challenges in real-time.

We shall be celebrating a century of independence in our lifetime and yet this country looks like, in the words of Henrik Ibsen, a “whited poisoned sepulcher”.

Today, more than ever, we don’t have the luxury to behave like the unfortunate paradox of the butchered wife.

I promise to fix this country, but most importantly I trust you, my dear countrymen, to do the right thing in this election. Look beyond the rhetoric and the fog of war.