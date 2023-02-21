George K. Njuguna: Have referral hospitals nearby

Differences between political leaders and residents over the location of a hospital to be constructed by the national government in South Rift could jeopardise it.

Leaders from Kericho, Bomet and Narok, the counties set to benefit from it, have duelled in the past two months.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and Senator Hillary Sigei led MPs Francis Sigei (Sotik), Richard Yegon (Bomet East), Richard Kilel (Bomet Central), Victor Koech (Chepalungu) and Brighton Yegon (Konoin), Woman Rep Linet Chepkorir and County Assembly Speaker Cosmas Korir in accusing their Kericho counterparts of hijacking the project.

But when they met President William Ruto, he directed them to come to a mutual agreement. Unfortunately, a section of their colleagues from Kericho went ahead to unilaterally identify Londiani as the location of the health facility.

I agree with Prof Barchok that public participation is necessary for the three counties to arrive at a consensus and avoid a falling-out. This is because Londiani is far out of the way for most of the region’s residents and closer to Nakuru and Uasin Gishu counties, each of which has a referral hospital.

Indeed, the facility should be at a central point that is accessible to patients from all corners of the three main beneficiary counties. Koech, Kilel, Korir and Chepkorir have been rooting for Kapkatet, in Bureti Constituency in Kericho.

This made Yegon lobby for the annexation of 100 acres of land leased to multinational tea-growing companies in Kericho and Bomet counties to set up the referral hospital.

Senate Majority Leader and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot are among those pushing for Londiani, saying it has available undeveloped land for the project.

The concerned leaders should act with sobriety and reason as they discuss this matter which will be beneficial to all residents from the three counties.