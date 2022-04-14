Genocide prevention key

As Rwandans reflect on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Kenya should learn from their experience. The word “genocide” nearly became a household name in Kenya following the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) takeover of the 2007/2008 post-election violence cases.

Equally important, April has been set aside as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month.

Whether coincidentally or by nature’s design, the most egregious crimes against humanity have been shaped by critical events that took place during the month — the Rwandan genocide, the Holocaust against the Jews, the Bosnian genocide, the Cambodian genocide and other similar mass atrocities.

Within these systematic violations against civilian populations genocide is not the only crime, even though it appears to be the most prominent. Others, such as war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, are part of this vile family.

Genocide prevention

The UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. Whereas genocide is generally planned by the elite, it is executed at the local level, mostly by militia and state apparatus, to implement the strategies adopted by the elite. All societies, in all their complexities and diversities, are prone to acts of genocide.

Encouraging efforts geared towards genocide prevention — usually at global, national and local levels — is vital. But when local communities are empowered, their resilience is increased and chances for commission of mass atrocities is greatly reduced.

Genocide usually takes place when state institutions are broken, compromised or dysfunctional. Its prevention requires collaboration between and among state and non-state actors. There is a need to empower local communities to take charge of processes to safeguard against mass atrocities.

The state should allocate resources towards this end and take its place as the chief custodian and promoter of democratic ideals and protection of human rights, which reduce the likelihood of genocide.