Generating acceptance, demand and uptake of Covid-19 vaccine

The Covid-19 pandemic has ruptured work for millions of people across the globe, leading to a painful period of uncertainty and anxiety.

The development and approval of a number of a safe and effective vaccines is a fundamental turning point in determining what the global medium and long-term future looks like.

The vaccines for Covid-19 provide keys to the successful reduction of transmission and containment of the pandemic and initiation of the process to some normalcy.

In Kenya, the Ministry of Health has outlined the three phases of its Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

Phase one (February to June 2021) will target 1.25 million health workers, security and immigration officials. Phase two (July 2021 to June 2022) will cover 9.7 million over 50s and over 18s with underlying health conditions. Phase three, will run concurrently with phase two, and will target 4.9 million vulnerable people such as those in informal settlements.

Opinions

We are seeing the news about the vaccine everywhere in the media. People are already forming opinions and sharing their views with others. There is much anticipation, expectation and anxiety.

This is the time to carry out the preparation required to produce effective campaigns around vaccination. Campaigns intended to generate acceptance, demand and uptake of the Covid-19 specific vaccination services.

To do this effectively, social and behaviour change stakeholders need a greater understanding of where vaccine hesitancy is likely to be prevalent, so as to plan and design effective communication interventions.

Attitudes and beliefs

Simply presenting the facts in a scientific way is often insufficient to change attitudes and beliefs around vaccines. The behavioural barriers to vaccine uptake are deeply rooted in experience and culture, and further entrenched by misinformation and peer pressure. Communication aimed at building trust in vaccines has to respond to people's real fears.

It needs to connect emotionally, tap into people's values, feature trusted leaders, and allow space for people to voice their concerns. In real life, people get information from multiple sources throughout their day. If we seek to shift behaviours, we need to reach people in multiple ways too. As individual and community experiences with the pandemic change, so will attitudes towards a vaccine. Behavioural insights research will need to be mined over and over again.

In the Kenyan situation, it seems clear that the vaccine will be available to different segments of the population at different times. Communication content for health workers and the elderly will be different from communication for youth, reflecting different motivations, perceptions of risk, influencers and media habits.

When behaviour change is a programme goal, it is necessary to understand if, how, when, and under what conditions the behaviour is influenced by social norms in various community settings, that is, what people in a group believe is typical and appropriate behaviour.

Well-designed communication can increase healthy behaviours, including vaccine uptake. Communication strategies on Covid-19 and vaccine will require to be responsive to specific context issues and address the concerns, barriers, behaviour change facilitating factors, most importantly, the strategies must be respectful of the audiences and their needs.

Appropriate messaging

There are three categories of audiences: Those who trust, those who are uncertain and these could be the majority, and those who do not trust.

It is important for the communicators to ensure messages reach audiences appropriately by identifying the trusted and influential media sources that people rely on and trust.

It is also important for the communicators to try and use different media for different messages. Different sub-groups in a community may require a different communication strategy.

It important to consider that high profile influencers and community mobilisers include religious leaders, celebrities, frontline health workers and health providers. Equipping them with right information and tools so they can effectively respond to questions and doubts and dispel myths will be vital.

Media, both print and electronic, must continue to be relentless in bringing the truth to people. In addition, social media networks need to ensure they are doing their part.



