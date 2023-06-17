Gender focus key to financial inclusion in the agricultural sector 

Financial inclusion is a crucial component in the quest to elevate the role of women in the economies of Africa. Women are increasingly playing a great role in growing the continent’s largest sector, Agriculture.

According to the African Union Development Agency, women account for about 43 per cent of the agricultural labour force in developing countries and 50 per cent of the agricultural workforce in most Eastern and Southern African countries. While positive steps have been made in enhancing gender focus in financial inclusion in this fast-growing sector, there is still a long way to go to bridge the equity gap.

Women in commercial agriculture face challenges such as a lack of credit history and collateral, limited knowledge and learning opportunities and limited market entry opportunities. This is in addition to systemic barriers driven by policies, practices and resource allocation.

When the Mastercard Foundation Fund for Rural Prosperity was conceptualised, financial inclusion for the underserved rural population was at the heart of the $50 million challenge fund. The fund, managed by KPMG East Africa, supports a diverse portfolio of 38 participant companies providing financial products and services in 15 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This portfolio continues to create financial opportunities and empower smallholder farmers, including women, by delivering better access to appropriate and affordable savings, credit, insurance and transaction-based products and services to their rural customers.

Since its inception in 2014, the fund has impacted over 5.3 million customers in Sub-Saharan Africa, 35 per cent being women in rural areas. The number of customers impacted by the fund bypassed the original target by five times. More than three million people, women included, have received training support to utilise the 171 financial products and services launched by the participant businesses.

Business owners

Close to 5,000 direct jobs have been created, with 38 per cent being jobs for women. This is in addition to a significant number of indirect jobs and uplifted beneficiary income. Women have been instrumental in steering and implementing some of the projects either as business owners, directors or senior leadership and continue to shape the inclusive finance landscape.

The reason these impact results are particularly impressive from a gender-lens perspective is that they demonstrate that financial inclusion does indeed play a crucial role in breaking the economic bias against women. Fund participants have been developing a more in-depth understanding of the needs of smallholder farmers over the years and offering more than just financial solutions.

In a gender study initiated by the fund in 2018, some participants noted that certain business models such as input-based finance, asset financing, out-grower schemes and direct banking proved favourable to female customers, thus increasing uptake and usage. These innovative product and service offerings have translated into a wider customer base than initially anticipated, with women forming a notable percentage.

In addition to equipping female customers with financial literacy training, there is also leveraging of technology. With increased access to technology through mobile phone devices and solar products, women’s access to digital financial services has increased. For example, fund participant Musoni Microfinance noted that by embracing technology, 70 per cent of the new customers onboarded between 2018 and 2020 were women.

The lessons learnt through the fund demonstrate that gender parity in financial inclusion could potentially drive social and economic progress. This may be achieved by increasing the ability of women to invest in modern technologies to raise productivity; product diversification into high-value crops; and asset acquisition to increase sustainability.