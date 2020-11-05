Gamification the buzzword

Generation Y, or ‘millennials’, is very versatile. Meeting their learning needs is a tall order for our teachers, most of whom went to 19th Century teacher training colleges and use 18th Century curriculum design.

There is a mismatch among the three — curriculum, teachers and learners. They are 100 years apart in terms of compatibility, resulting in a disastrous education wastage. Schools no longer excite learners; they are the most boring of places.

I agree with Ignacio Estrada that, “If a child can’t learn the way we teach, maybe we should teach the way they learn.” Teachers are the problem. Period. Gamification in learning could be the potent charm that can easily bridge the gap.

This is the application of game elements and digital game design techniques to non-game problems such as learning, business and social impact challenges. It has such tremendous potential in unleashing the ingenuity in a learner. Learning is an individual affair. Every child in a classroom counts.

Serious learning

Gamification in eLearning has found its place in serious learning because of its ability of individually meeting specified learning outcomes. Its techniques are intended to leverage people’s natural desires for socialising, learning, mastery, competition, achievement, status, self-expression, altruism or closure. Its strategies use rewards like points and achievement badges for players who accomplish desired tasks.

For balance, all three parties must embrace technology. It learns a student as they learn, assessing their strengths and weaknesses and giving timely diagnostic feedback.

Take the responsibility of learning to the rightful person — the student. The objective of education is learning, not teaching.

The mistaken view that cramming and memorisation of concepts is learning must be debunked. Failure in an examination in not an accurate measure of a learner’s ability; it’s feedback and call for review.

ashfordgikunda@gmail.com.