G7 should drop obsession with China in effort to woo Africa

At this year’s G7 meeting held in Germany, US President Joe Biden announced a rebranding of the Build Back Better World (B3W), launched in 2021 to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in developing countries.

The new G7 outfit dubbed Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) aims to raise US$ 600 billion in the next five years to fund infrastructure development projects in poor countries.

Developing countries

Developing countries badly need financing to put up more infrastructure. In Africa alone, the infrastructure financing need is projected to hit US$170 billion per year by 2025; with a gap above US$ 100 billion annually. The G7 proposal would have therefore made much sense to countries in the global south. However, this is not likely to be. PGII is designed as an initiative to counter China in places like Africa.

Instead of truly targeting the needs of developing countries, it seeks to settle great power politics which have not paid any dividends to the continent.

It is impossible to count on the goodwill of the private sector to invest in the PGII at a time of great economic stress in much of the global north; with little input from state policy banks in Washington or Brussels. If it was that easy, B3W would have picked steam.

Although G7 leaders expressly branded PGII as an alternative to BRI, a number of factors point to the China led development programme outpacing the new proposal by President Biden.

While BRI is practical, with over one trillion dollars already committed to participating countries since inception in 2013; the PGII remains only aspirational at this stage. With a weak financial bandwidth, the odds of the new G7 initiative effectively competing with BRI are quite slim.

Infrastructure building

BRI is more than just infrastructure building. Other components of the initiative include policy coordination (meaning ideas and views of developing countries are mainstreamed into the initiative); financial inclusion; trade; and cultural fusion. On the other hand, PGII has only focused on the limiting component of infrastructure construction.

Thirdly, BRI is an inclusive, voluntary and shared platform for policy coordination, resource pooling and knowledge exchange that seeks to deliver shared prosperity for the participating populations.

PGII’s birth is billed as the antidote of the proceeds and outcomes of BRI. This doesn’t serve the interests of developing countries. It is important to remember that Africa’s pivot to China was a function of the utility of different partnerships made possible through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and then increasingly through multiplier avenues like the BRI.

Infrastructure building has never been a priority or even a specialty of the G7 countries in Africa. So we can only wait and see how the PGII pans out, if at all it does. Western countries are more famed for funding social projects such as democracy, human rights, healthcare and education.

These issues also play complementary roles to the BRI and may present a more realistic opportunity for the G7 to contribute to Africa’s development.

Similarly, the domain of infrastructure construction in Africa is heavily skewed in favour of China. Even projects that are funded by institutions like the World Bank or the African Development Bank are implemented by Chinese firms because they make sense on the basis of expertise, turnaround time, and quality.

Digital connectivity projects

The level of BRI investments already realised in Africa alone stands above US$ 200 billion.

Key development outcomes such as railways, ports, roads, energy, water and digital connectivity projects are making contributions to the economy and daily lived experiences of citizens across Africa. The cultural exchange component between China and Africa is growing with more young people endorsing the role of China as a net good for the continent. These concrete outcomes will be hard to undo.

There are other parallel and competing infrastructure development initiatives being pushed by the G7 countries including the European Union backed Global Gateway Initiative; all aimed at developing countries. Such competing visions, interests and capabilities are hard to mediate and will only serve to delay a more effective cooperation mechanism with the global south.

Finally, the legacy of failed past promises by the US and other western countries to support Africa’s development agenda casts a shadow over the credibility and utility of the PGII. It therefore remains to be seen if this new move will bear any fruits beyond the rhetoric and photo opportunity by the G7 leadership.