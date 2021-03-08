Funding of CBC is critical

The latest revelation that the government requires more than 60,000 teachers when secondary schools admit the pioneer Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) class and current Standard Six learners join Form One in January 2023 calls for preparedness. And in January 2024 and 2025, the double intake is expected to recur.

Just two years to the full rollout, only 150,000 teachers have been trained on CBC since 2019 while not a single secondary school teacher has knowledge in the new system.

Worryingly, classrooms, workshops, music and sports equipment, laboratories and other facilities have not been increased.

Inadequate school infrastructure and human resource deficit, as well as competency-based assessment of learners by untrained tutors, are the Achilles heel of CBC. More crucially, it is in the public interest that the government implement the Prof Fatuma Chege-led task force’s report on CBC. At the same time, parents, school boards of management (BoM) and other education stakeholders should be oriented towards the contents of CBC.

Creative thinking skills

Despite a raft of changes in the CBC system, such as critical and creative thinking skills, some unknowledgeable teachers have remained adamantly accustomed to the old pedagogical and unorthodox methods; learners regurgitate the rote learning.

Since Free Primary Education hiked school enrolment from six million in 2002 to 7.3 million in 2003, public schools are characterised by overcrowding, lack of human resources and inadequate facilities.

The overcrowding in many public secondary schools, for example, was exacerbated by the introduction of a 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary in 2018.

In 2019 alone, 200,000 more learners joined secondary school compared to 2018, necessitating an additional 27,000 teachers. But despite increased enrolment in public schools, there is no commensurate increase of infrastructure.

Adequate funding of public schools is a non-negotiable critical element for full CBC implementation.