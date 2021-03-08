Funding of CBC is critical

Nyeri Good Shepherd School

Pupils fly kites during environmental activities at Nyeri Good Shepherd School on January 22, 2020.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

What you need to know:

  • Just two years to the full rollout, only 150,000 teachers have been trained on CBC since 2019 .
  •  Inadequate school infrastructure and human resource deficit, as well as competency-based assessment of learners by untrained tutors, are the Achilles heel of CBC.

The latest revelation that the government requires more than 60,000 teachers when secondary schools admit the pioneer Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) class and current Standard Six learners join Form One in January 2023 calls for preparedness. And in January 2024 and 2025, the double intake is expected to recur.

