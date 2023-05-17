Funding model reform in higher education institutions necessary

Kenya’s higher education sector has been in need of radical reform. For nearly a decade, universities, and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, have grappled with chronic funding challenges and enrolment pressures, thus a decline in the quality of education.

The government’s recent decision to reform the sector’s funding model is, therefore, a step in the right direction. The model will combine scholarships, loans and household contributions on a graduated scale with higher education institutions compelled to publish the costs of their programmes.

Sustainable financial models are vital for long-term growth and development. The means-tested student-centred funding model, where funding is pegged on need, alongside plans to further diversify funding streams for universities to include a focus on research funding, capital infrastructure grants and fee-for-service, will potentially make higher education much more affordable, inclusive and financially sustainable.

The changes acknowledge TVETs’ potential in addressing skills shortages. The TVET sector has been on the verge of collapse, driving up youth unemployment to a staggering 13 per cent in a population with 35 per cent aged 14 -35. The policy shift recognises the value and potential of skills-based courses in addressing high youth unemployment.

In many countries, TVETs have long been regarded as a pathway to success for students seeking practical skills and industry-relevant knowledge.

TVET systems are generally easily adaptable to labour shortages or industry needs, thus more immediately benefiting individuals and economies. Indeed, most of the fast-developing economies, such as China, first invested in their provision of technical skills through such institutions as a benchmark for their rapid industrialisation.

However, the low social status of TVET institutions in Kenya, and a lack of adequate funding, have hindered their growth and limited opportunities for aspiring students.

Demand for enrolment has soared but the capitation grant per trainee has been reduced from Sh30,000 to Sh17,000 a year, undermining the quality of training provided. Refocusing on the financial pressures of TVETs will help them to absorb the hundreds of thousands of youth unable to join universities and without gainful employment.

Be more innovative

Meanwhile, the shift away from block funding from the national government should spur universities and TVETs to be more innovative both in terms of their course provisions and in developing appropriate mechanisms to diversify their revenue streams.

Opportunities abound, for example, in partnerships with similar international institutions. That can facilitate knowledge exchange and research collaboration and attract investments from the industry.

The collaboration will also enhance the quality of the education on offer and open up multiple avenues for external funding. Local institutions will then begin to foster a culture of innovation in teaching, research and revenue generation.

There’s an exciting possibility in the vast untapped physical space available, particularly within local universities. Grossly underutilised, they should expand their course portfolios and provide highly skilled vocational training.

By diversifying, they can optimise space utilisation and cater to the growing demand for vocational skills. This approach will help to bridge the gap and the traditional dissonance between what universities teach and what industry requires.

That would also present an opportunity to broaden their academic footprint and cater to a wider range of learners. It will, undoubtedly, also reshape societal perceptions and encourage more students to pursue careers and opportunities in skills-based fields.

But universities and TVETs must also look from within to determine how best to prosper within this new funding dispensation. There’s a need for a broad-based structural rethink on how the sector should optimally operate within this highly volatile economic and knowledge economy. The sector must be adaptable and responsive to the changing labour markets, economies and societies to not only survive but also drive those changes.

But for the endeavours to succeed, the government and higher education institutions must show a strong commitment. Adequate funding must be matched with robust policy frameworks as these changes are unlikely to succeed in a policy vacuum.