Fully enforce Chapter 6 of the Constitution

Chapter 6 of the Constitution is, arguably, among the most important of the 18. Entitled “Leadership and Integrity”, it is the cornerstone of good governance, outlining the ethical code of conduct such as accountability, transparency and integrity.

Of course, this is not to imply that some chapters are more important than others; it is only the question of relevance and direct impact to the people who, after all, the same Constitution says wield the ultimate power. Against this standard, Chapter 6 can be said to top the list with the Bill of Rights.

It is also the most cited, and referenced across various sectors. It has become a clichè to spot phrases where the applicant is required to “satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution”.

Yet it remains the most flouted chapter, which irony begs the question: How can Kenya ensure effective enforcement of this critical chapter?

First, strengthen the institutions. The EACC, DCI and other relevant bodies tasked with ensuring compliance with this particular chapter require sufficient staffing and funding. Public trust in these institutions is equally important. Transparency in operations, fairness in investigations and swiftness in case resolutions are key to building trust.

Secondly, institute legal reforms to address loopholes that gratuitously hinder prosecution of culprits. They can focus on clearer definition of offences and expediting trials for corruption cases, which would reduce ambiguity and deter violation.

Thirdly, educate Kenyans about it in detail. The Executive and the Judiciary can use community paralegals to spread legal awareness. That will empower the public to hold leaders to account. Utilising media platforms is also crucial. There should also be accessible channels for reporting suspected violations of the law, such as hotlines and websites.

Lastly, leaders must lead by example as their actions impact the led. They should demonstrate commitment to ethical conduct and integrity and be willing to be held under scrutiny when necessary.