Fuelling class ‘wars’ is not good for governance

Disturbing reports are emerging of property owners being targeted and attacked by those calling themselves hustlers.

This is a sad precedent that risks consuming the country. Inciting class wars is not a better way of governing the country since it inhibits the achievement of national cohesion and development.

Economic empowerment of the masses should be premised on equal access to decent lives and not poverty. So, if a political faction sets up the public against Kenyans who have worked hard to get the little comfort, what good can come out of such a persuasion? It does not make sense that the very things that poor Kenyans are struggling to acquire are the ones they are now told to destroy.

Even if the Hustlers brigade were to ascend to power, the fact remains that government cannot employ all Kenyans. The role of government is to create conducive, competitive and enabling environment upon which millions of private citizens can create jobs and wealth through entrepreneurship, administration of justice, meritocracy and equal opportunity.

What the Tangatanga team is doing is a subliminal messaging that hard work is punishable. That one should neither buy a car nor build a house, afford good education for the children – all of which could potentially lead to the “Dynasty” label, with devastating ramifications.

Kenya and Kenyans are not poor because they love penury. Theirs has been an unfortunate case of government misadventures in which vices such as corruption, tribalism, and impunity have dilapidated and grounded the productive sectors. For instance, Kenya is losing up to Sh2 billion daily to graft. That is a whole stretch of Thika Road, every 15 days.

Promising economic empowerment without addressing these ills is simply hot air. As someone who has been at the helm, Deputy President William Ruto cannot lie to Kenyans that all they need to get better lives is a wheelbarrow. He is studiously silent on corruption.

What will transform the future of Kenya is an accountable government that stands ready to entrench the rule of law, cut malfeasance, judiciously administer national resources and bring Kenyans together irrespective of tribe, religion, political affiliation or social status.

Kenyans must keenly vet the aspirants and see beyond the partisan personal interests that often define many individuals gunning for political offices. Candidates who thrive on narratives of fear, discrimination and social stratification do not fit within the parameters defined by the Constitution of Kenya.

With nearly two years to the next general elections, political temperatures are already heightened by people who are part of government. People who should be working to deliver on the government promises for a better Kenya. As things stand, the Hustler movement cannot deliver a prosperous future for the people of Kenya.

Twitter: @Cavinceworld