Fuel subsidies not sustainable in our situation

Of late, Kenyans have been subjected to great pain at the pump with almost every review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) marked with higher fuel prices. Despite several assurances by the government that the situation will be contained, the situation seems to worsen.

There is a debate as to whether subsidies work for consumers or only line up the pockets of Big Oil. While some people brand subsidies as a ‘corporate welfare kitty’, others feel they are necessary to keep key sectors of the economy afloat.

The previous governments provided fuel subsidies, which officials argued were meant to arrest the high cost of living. But their sustainability has been put to question because the government was struggling to finance them. Another concern is that the subsidy was tax money, making it a case of robbing Paul to pay Peter.

In 2013, the government announced that it would be phasing out the subsidies, but this has not been without controversy as the net effect gave rise to conflicting opinions; so, it failed. The government backtracked on the move and continued subsidising key commodities. President William Ruto has shown signs of slamming the brakes on subsidies... maybe phase them out.

Fuelling corruption

Subsidies are often criticised as inefficient and fuelling corruption, hence the high cost of living. Their sustainability is questionable as the government struggles to keep up with the rising cost of fuel, often leading to shortages as there aren’t enough imports to meet the demand.

Subsidies also negatively impacted the Budget. The government has had to spend more money on subsidies, competing with the development budget. Subsidies may make fuel more affordable in the short run but it’s a zero-sum game.

To lower fuel prices, first, the government can offer tax breaks to oil firms on condition that it reflects in the retail price. Secondly, reduce fuel tax to offset the cost. Lastly, make Epra responsive in policy formulation in line with the changing needs and global market trends.