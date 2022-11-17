From pit to useful product

Tomorrow is World Toilet Day. It is estimated that 26 countries, including Kenya, are responsible for 90 per cent of the global burden of open defecation.

And a third of the world is served by onsite sanitation, mainly in low-income countries, with most of the faecal sludge discharged untreated into the environment, placing a burden on the public and environmental health.

The faecal sludge management (FSM) concept helps in reducing public health and environmental impact, reducing diarrhoeal morbidity by 36 per cent.

The UN's global open defecation-free (ODF) target is 2030. Handling of faecal sludge along the sanitation service value chain involves emptying, collection, transportation and disposal or reuse. Seeing faecal sludge as a valuable, reusable resource is an opportunity for waste treatment, cost-recovery and profit.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs), where the public sector creates an enabling environment with policies and regulations and defines budget priorities, can be important in improving service delivery in the sanitation sector at the national and local levels.

The partnership between civil society organisations and local government officers can lead to increased budget allocations towards sanitation services.

The reuse of sludge is beneficial, including in its commercialisation. Treated sludge can generate revenues for the community or institutions that work around its treatment. After treatment, faecal sludge can be recycled.

Examples include using it as compost fertiliser; converting it to biogas and electricity, and making from it briquettes to be used as fuel instead of wood charcoal; or to biochar to sequestrate carbon for agriculture, as in Ethiopia.

Secondly, counties are embracing the use of the product as an alternative source of energy. For Example, Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company (Nawassco) produces briquettes from excreta for sale as fuel for domestic cooking and heating.

Sanivation, a social enterprise in Naivasha, operates a waste transformation plant that safely treats faecal waste and transforms it into charcoal briquettes.