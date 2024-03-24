From Murkomen to Kindiki, it’s total confusion in traffic control

The government has responded to the recent spate of road accidents in typical fashion: By introducing a raft of new rules and regulations on traffic flow management and also resurrecting new ones which had either been suspended or done away with after public outcry.

In what has become classic reaction to road carnage, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen resorted to the usual Kenyan tactic of “road blocks and speed bumps” to deal with the menace of deaths and injuries on our roads.

The CS announced a return of National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) operatives in traffic enforcement jointly with the police, re-testing of all PSV and heavy commercial drivers that had been postponed after an outcry from the sector, medical evaluation for all new drivers’ licenses and renewals, among other measures.

He also mandated the NTSA and the police to intensify nationwide road enforcement efforts and seize unroadworthy vehicles that lack integration with the intelligent road safety management system for transmitting speed limiter data.

Murkomen was responding to Monday’s accident in which 11 Kenyatta University students were killed and others injured, eight of them seriously, in an accident involving their college bus at Maungu in Voi, Taita Taveta County. It brought to 25 the number of people killed on Kenyan roads in three days. But will the latest pronouncements by Murkomen bring order?

To be fair, Murkomen is not the first Cabinet Minister to talk tough on road deaths and issue edicts on how to manage the situation. They have all failed miserably or been ignored. So what will make things different this time round?

Sadly, the answer to that question is nothing. Kenyans will be here mourning and repeating the same cycle of condemnations, erecting additional speed bumps, ordering more police presence on our roads, testing and re-testing of drivers but the outcome remains more deaths, injuries and tears.

Former Cabinet Minister John Michuki, with his Michuki rules on safety on PSVs, saw the introduction of safety belts, uniforms and clear identification for PSV drivers and conductors, introduction of speed control gadgets saw some order restored. Those rules now exist only on paper.

Another former Cabinet minister, Michael Kamau, a career engineer within the civil service, came to the Transport docket with a clear understanding of what needed to be done. Public transport operators were required to either form or join saccos which were required to enforce discipline among members and were sanctioned whenever there were breaches to the law. These were the only two ministers who took measures that gave some appearance of bringing order to the transport sector.

But today, Kenyans can be forgiven for asking who is responsible for road safety in the country? Is it the Transport CS who is mandated to make regulations and ensure the road network is fit for purpose, among other duties? Is it Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome under whom the traffic commandant works? Actually, who is the Traffic Commandant in the Kenya Police Service? Why is it that Kenyans never get to hear from him/her whenever there are traffic incidents?

Whose responsibility is it to ensure that Kenyans can drive on our roads and arrive at their destination safely? There should be an individual who wakes up every morning and goes to sleep at night knowing that it is their responsibility to ensure that Kenyans are safe on the road. Who is that individual?

Currently the situation is confusing.

Last year, Prof Kindiki announced that all road blocks would be removed by November 1, and replaced by security patrols on highways. This was not to be as police road blocks continue to operate.

Murkomen has actually announced that they will be reinforced by the presence of NTSA officials. What NTSA officials will do differently from what the police are already doing has not been clearly spelt out. Earlier this year, the government announced the removal of police officers not trained in Ttaffic management from the roads. This was ignored and it is still possible to see even Administration Police officers manning road blocks.

It is this confusion and apparent issuing of contradictory statements by members of the same Cabinet that is baffling. Ministers, police and agencies charged with road safety have tended to treat traffic enforcement as an event and not a continuous process. The script has become all too familiar and goes like this.

There is a spate of road accidents where deaths and injuries are reported or a major public holiday like the coming Easter and Idd celebrations, the government responds by ordering police crackdown on unroadworthy cars, speeding and careless drivers, the matter goes quiet until the next cycle of accidents or approaching public holidays awakes officials from slumber.

Meanwhile, police flock to road blocks, their favourite spot is the 50-kilometer speed limit, and do what they do best. Extort money from drivers and at the end of the day go home to build apartments satisfied that they have contributed to national development.

The effect of this is that the traffic flow management has ceased being enforcement of the law and become an extortionist racket. Even the Ethics and Anti-Corruption has admitted to this but every Government accountability organ appears helpless in dealing with this menace.

The biggest violators of traffic laws are top officials of the national and county governments, who have this sense of entitlement, harassing other motorists, driving of the wrong side of the road and generally bullying other road users. When it comes to bad manners on the road, they are only second to boda boda riders who have no regard for the law or other motorists.

They are beneficiaries of impunity in our roads. Unfortunately, bad manners on our roads pays. It is the person who overlaps who gets to their destination faster than other motorists. Occasionally they will cause grid lock and then everybody will be inconvenienced. But overall police just look on helplessly.

There was a time when things worked on our roads. PSVs operated on a timetable that calculated whether the driver was speeding or not.

The clocking system ensured that if the speed limit was 80kph and the distance between Nairobi Naivasha is 90 kilometres, if a vehicle left Nairobi at 8am and arrived in Naivasha before 9.30am, the driver would be booked for speeding. Road transport officers took over vehicles and designated stations and tested the steering, braking, signaling, and all other systems worked.