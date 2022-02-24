From a pandemic to endemic: When will Covid-19 ever end?

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020, signalling the end of normalcy. On March 11, the breakout was officially declared a pandemic with more than 100,000 cases in over 110 countries and territories.

A panic-stricken global civilisation turned to social distancing, curfews and quarantine to cap the spread of the virus. But infection rates rapidly increased with a spike in death rates, peaking in January last year at a seven-day average of 14,500. This was far more than a healthcare crisis; it also had a far-reaching impact on economic and social welfare with global trade falling by 5.3 per cent in 2020.

The first Covid-19 vaccine, Oxford/AstraZeneca, was authorised for use on December 11, 2020. The question on when the end of the pandemic will be is one that has constantly lingered in the minds of many since its onset. The answer to this question: It cannot be modelled with certainty.

Recent reports by WHO suggest that the Omicron variant could signal the end. Its high transmissivity and lower probability of causing severe disease could finally offset the transition into the Covid endemic phase. But Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the US president, warns that this will only be the case if another variant that evades the immune response to the prior ones does not emerge.

Combating the virus

The view is countered by several researchers. Mark Woolhouse, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, says Covid-19 will become endemic when most adults develop natural immunity to the virus from being exposed to it multiple times as children; that could take decades.

Although the answer on when the pandemic will end is uncertain, efforts should be made to bring its end as near as possible. This requires intentional efforts by all. According to the WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom, beating Covid requires three things: Science, solutions and solidarity.

Development in the understanding of the virus is necessary. Giving a deeper understanding into what the disease is and how to combat it; coming up with vaccines and other solutions. As of February 7, more than 4.84 billion people worldwide — 63 per cent of the world population — had received a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Although some researchers say this will not end the pandemic, it has significantly reduced hospitalisation and death rates.

No nation can single-handedly win the battle against Covid-19. To declare the situation disarmed, solutions should be shared and delivered equitably to ensure that all nations are considered to be safe. And the role of every party in ending this pandemic is clear. In the words of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, “Ultimately, the greatest lesson that Covid-19 can teach humanity is that we are all in this together”.

Dr Rono (PhD), managing partner at E&K Consulting Firm, is a member of the WHO Technical Advisory Board on Vaccines and Antimicrobial Resistance; [email protected]nsulting.co.ke, @Dr_Josea_Rono.