From a decade of convergent resilience to divergent growth

The banking sector today finds itself in the middle of a number of important considerations. On one hand is the growing need to support recovery of the economy, and on the other accommodating enhanced caution arising from the uncertainty caused by the continuing adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on credit risk, as well as the impact of the geo-political Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to manifest in volatilities in global financial markets and the attendant demands for policy interventions.

For Kenya, our perennial shocks related to electioneering is an additional layer of concerns for the sector, given its effects of slowing down investments.

Amidst all these, there is no doubt that the banking industry, even with the prevailing risks and uncertainty, has remained resilient.

The industry has faced the unprecedented headwinds confidently and has been left standing stronger.

Restructured loans

Most importantly, the sector provided the economy a ‘shoulder to lean on’ during the height of the effects of the pandemic, allowing slightly over half of its entire private sector loan book (about Sh1.7 trillion) to be restructured between April 2020 and March 2021.

Through the restructured loans, part of which include complete moratoriums on repayments for up to 12 months, the sector postponed earnings from already contracted loans during the ‘rainy day’ to ensure that all borrowers ‘live to transact in the future’.

The banking industry can be described as coming out of a decade of convergent resilience in 2011-2020 and jogging towards a period of divergent growth in the next phase. While keeping an eye on enhanced resilience to enable agility, cost management as the foundation of profitability and customer centricity enabled by both internal and external data, the banking sector’s interest now is on four critical sources of divergence.

First, is geographical expansion particularly to the region as the country seeks to reap from the benefits of regionalisation.

For the bankers, eyes would be glued to seeking opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, and aggressive partnerships to take advantage of specific competitiveness, already-entrenched market niches and physical presence in potential jurisdictions.

Second, is growth in operational scale through the use of technology that confers efficiency gains, sidesteps setting-up of brick -and-mortar branches and supports financial inclusion.

Focus here would be the recognition of the emergence and evolution of multiple technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, the internet of things, biometrics and artificial intelligence.

Technological advancements

The pursuit of these technological advancements and their mainstreaming in the offering of banking services will have to be laced with a recognition that the budding financial technology – that is expected to create new opportunities – also carries new risks that need to be understood and effectively mitigated.

It will, therefore, be a leap with the necessary caution.

Third, there is a greater focus on specific segments and development of differentiated customer-centric product offerings targeted at achieving superior performance and entrenching competitive advantage.

The product differentiation strategies would deliver better value propositions for the increasingly demanding customers.

Some of the most critical product differentiation points would be based primarily on customer gender, age, income level, and looking to give customers unmatched convenience. Aligned to this drive is the growing need to structure improved transparency mechanisms on product features, terms and conditions, and frameworks for providing on-demand customer responses.

Finally, a greater need to redefine business models to align banking with the structural shift of the economy from heavy reliance on agriculture towards services and industrial activity will be inevitable.

Shifts in gears demand, as a necessary and sufficient condition, a thorough understanding of the market environment, the new risks presented, and deployment of effective risk mitigation strategies.

Evolving customer needs

On the back of the foregoing considerations, the banking industry also recognises the ever-evolving needs of bank customers.

Beyond digitisation for efficiency, therefore, lenders continue to invest in forward-looking strategies to continually assess and adapt to emerging customer service dynamics.

This focus is also motivated by the fact that data-driven customer segmentation will increasingly become a key competitive factor in banking business.

While the banking sector is ready for this transition as it faces the future, these sources of divergence will not stand on their own. Without a doubt, their operationalisation shall be guided by the spirit of ensuring that banking creates desirable social impact.

With this, banking will be part of life and its role in facilitating economic activities and supplying convenience will be inevitable, going forward.



