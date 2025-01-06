Free speech calls for personal responsibility

In the 2022 General Elections, social media platforms were widely used for campaigns. Content creators and social media managers on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X engaged audiences in support of their preferred candidates.

Today, these same platforms serve as powerful tools for people to agitate for their rights. Information is spread rapidly, whether protected or not, which sometimes stirs people into action.

Activism is no longer the preserve of a select few. Virtual meetings are held on these platforms with the aim of educating and exchanging ideas on national issues. People are more connected than ever, with the world literally at our fingertips.

Although there is no clear roadmap for this demographic, youth can no longer be dismissed as “keyboard warriors.” Social media has successfully been used to mobilise and organise the youth for physical protests. In Kenya, the use of social media has been linked to the June 2024 protests against the Finance Bill.

This led the President to veto the Bill. Similarly, public outrage on social media was a catalyst that drew opposition to the Adani Jomo Kenyatta International Airport takeover deal, which led to its cancellation.

These examples highlight how digital advocacy can snowball issues into public policy agendas, demonstrating its potential to contribute to socio-economic reform. Rejection of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) in the USA gained traction through millions of retweets, ultimately leading to the White House’s withdrawal of support for SOPA legislation.

During the 2011 London riots, social media, particularly Twitter, was used to mobilise rioters. Other regions that have experienced protests fuelled by social media include the Arab Spring, which started in Tunisia and spread to North Africa and the Middle East.

It is without doubt that digital activism, like other forms of advocacy, seeks to promote political, economic, and environmental reforms.

Peaceful activism should be the foundation of any protests in a democracy, and so should be the case for digital activism. Digital activists must remain steadfast in rejecting practices that undermine their values and principles, confidently saying ‘NO,’ even if it means being perceived as rebellious.

Change agents focus on educating, organising, and mobilising the public against unfavourable public policies, while reformers work within political and judicial systems to integrate solutions into public policies and law respectively.

To achieve desired outcomes, activists need the skill to sneak in their agendas in the heat of public interest on an issue.

This implies that the atmosphere should remain orderly both in online activism and during physical protests. Recently, social media platforms in Kenya have been awash with provocative content, often conveyed through silhouettes and cartoons, portraying leaders in a bad light.

This has raised questions regarding the moral and legal limits of free speech. Determining whether a particular speech deserves censorship remains challenging. Striking a balance between free speech and necessary censorship is a delicate task.

Free speech on social media may at times lead to negative behaviours, such as cyberbullying or the spread of hate speech. On the other hand, suppression of free speech on media might not achieve positive outcomes. Both approaches have consequences.

Universally accepted values, such as safety and privacy, remain the guiding principles in the use of social media. How then can the rights of the person subjected to slander be protected?

People are increasingly unafraid to hit that share button; the fear is gone. Abductions of young Kenyans are wrong. In fact, abductions or the permanence of digital footprints are no longer a deterrence to them.

This creates a dilemma for both the victim of slander and the person whose data remains online. For some youth, the lure of instant fame and financial rewards drives behaviour that prioritises social media engagement over meaningful contributions to public discourse, often resulting in superficial rather than substantive discussions. Indeed, free speech is not free; it calls for personal responsibility.