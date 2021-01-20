Four ways Biden can revive, boost global economy and US influence

On January 6, when a mob of then-US President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol with shocking ease, the world’s already-low expectations of the United States plummeted.

And yet, when it comes to the global economy, there are immediate steps President Joe Biden can take to boost the world’s — especially developing economies’ — prospects.

The limits of US global leadership are significant. After Trump, even America’s closest allies harbour doubts about its reliability and values and effectiveness of its government. The Trump regime’s botched Covid-19 response, including an inept vaccine rollout, reinforced the perception of national derangement. The insurrection drove it home.

On the economic front, the US is nowhere near as dominant as it was a decade ago. Add to that a razor-thin Democratic Senate majority and the Biden administration’s ability to implement economic policies that reverberate positively worldwide seem limited. It is not.

Biden does not need congressional approval to implement measures with far-reaching benefits for Americans and the rest of the world.

The first is to drop all objections to a World Trade Organization proposal to waive temporarily certain intellectual-property obligations in response to Covid-19. The proposal, by India and South Africa and cosponsored by other developing countries, aims at removing barriers to timely access to affordable medical products related to the “prevention, containment or treatment” of Covid-19.

Prolong the pandemic

A lower price for Covid-19 vaccines and drugs would benefit everyone, including the advanced economies, whose public budgets are under significant strain. And yet the US has led the advanced economies in blocking the proposal. This benefits only one group: Multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Even with the temporary suspension of intellectual-property rights, the manufacturers will profit handsomely. Allowing them to retain patent monopolies would prolong the pandemic for everyone, adversely affecting public health and the economy.

If, however, the Biden administration leads the advanced economies in supporting the suspension, countless lives would be saved and the global economic recovery would accelerate.

The Biden administration does not need congressional approval to allow the International Monetary Fund to provide a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights to all member countries. The US blocked the IMF’s request for such an allocation, worth $500 billion (Sh50 trillion), last April. (India also blocked the request but if the US withdraws its objection, it is unlikely to resist.) But at this point $2 trillion would be far more effective in bolstering the ailing global economy.

A third priority for Biden should be to cooperate with other countries to create an effective global system for taxing multinationals’ profits. As the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation has shown, this would not be difficult.

The first step would be to set a minimum effective corporate tax rate of 25 per cent worldwide. The share of a company’s profits taxed in a country would be determined by a formula that included sales, employment, users (for digital companies) and capital.

The Trump administration vehemently opposed action to tax multinationals fairly.

Rejoin Paris agreement

Biden had vowed that, on his first day in office, his administration would take the final step that can immediately boost the global economy: Rejoining the Paris climate agreement.

The US will commit not only to meet specific targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also to provide financial assistance to vulnerable developing countries.

After Trump announced in 2017 the withdrawal of the US from the accord, alleging an “unfair economic burden” on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers, some other countries reduced their commitments.

But recently, major economies, from China to the European Union, have made ambitious new pledges. Even US businesses have begun to appreciate investing in a green transition.

Ms Ghosh, executive secretary of International Development Economics Associates, is a member of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation. © Project Syndicate. www.project-syndicate.org