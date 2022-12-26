Four life lessons we should all learn from 2022 World Cup final in Qatar

Being one of the biggest sporting events, the Fifa World Cup traditionally has people from around the globe watching the game that crowns the champion.

In 2018, Fifa reported that 1.12 billion people tuned in to view the final in which France beat Croatia in Moscow. Fifa estimated that the Argentina versus France final would pull a massive 1.5 billion in viewership. Official figures are yet to be reported.

With such a global pull, more eyeballs than one can count focused on a single event, one can’t help but wonder what life lessons lie in this seemingly simple yet sophisticated ball game. If you watched the game then these life lessons may have been apparent:

One, age is just but a number. Society has always operated under this deluded idea that accomplishments have to be made within certain time periods. Messi proved that it is never too late to live a dream.

At 35, likely the end of his international career, he was not only crowned Player of the Tournament but also live his dream: He, after more than 26 appearances, lifted the 18-carat golden trophy.

The flip side isn’t further from the truth either. At only 19, Kylian Mbappe won the golden trophy and, four years later, awarded the Golden Boot, cementing the platitude that, perhaps, it is never too early to start.

Two, never give up. The sad truth is that life is unfair. At times, you can give it your best punch but still get knocked out. You can put your best foot forward but have it stepped on.

The 2022 World Cup final perhaps mirrored this fact in the most perfect of ways. Mbappe emerged unlucky after scoring the first ever hat-trick in a World Cup final and still miss the trophy. He had the most goals in the competition but even that was not enough to help his team to defend the World Cup title.

But throughout, even though falling two goals down, France did not give up, albeit seeming pale in the first half. They gave their all to the death, even after Messi’s 108th-minute goal proved a solid win for Argentina.

Hailed as a champion

At the end of it, Mbappe was hailed as a champion because of his resilience. The world took note. Pundits prophesied that with such quality, the young star is likely to be listed among the greatest in the sport.

Three, team work makes the dream work. Perhaps the most obvious lesson through the competition, and ultimately the final, is that team work makes the dream work.

On Sunday night, Argentina proved to be the better team. Their solid form was apparent from the beginning and, even with Messi in the team, it was clear that he shone. But it is rare to see every player play at an 8/10 form but Argentina proved it is possible.

Today’s social media is pegged on the solo accolades. Everybody is trying to out-run one another, even in their team. The work environment thrives in creating competition not between teams in different departments but members of a team. The result? A toxic work environment thriving on individuality and deep-rooted resentment among colleagues.

Seeing someone win triggers a loathing feeling within. They become a target and, suddenly, we all want to be better than them.

Four, consistency is the ultimate recipe to greatness. With two top-form players in Lusail Stadium (Messi and Mbappe), what, perhaps, drew them apart was experience.

Messi once again proved critics wrong; that, indeed, he is one of the greatest footballers in the world. “...caloni will be fated, Messi will be sainted,” Peter Drury commented, summing up the stellar career that Messi has had.

The victory was a culmination of a consistent career of great form for Messi. His success came from over a decade playing consistently well. While Messi is listed as one of the greatest players of all time, Mbappe has another decade or so to earn a spot in that list.

It is one thing to be good and talented and another to keep it going for more than a decade. Consistency is the name of the game.

In conclusion, life is like chasing a football. Being tactical, seeking help, losing the ball, diving to get back the ball...all in the name of finding the answer, finding that goal. It is as simple as it is sophisticated. How do we stand firm under pressure; do you opt to create a mountain of problems in your mind? Or do you simply take that penalty shot and see what comes out of it?

It is all up to you and no matter your decision, just like football, life will always give you another chance to redeem yourself. So, see you again in four years...for more life lessons.



