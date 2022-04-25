Foundational wins for Kibaki in equality, family planning prevail

Kenyans are celebrating and mourning retired President Mwai Kibaki. Many, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, have said that they remember the departed former Head of State as a devoted leader who prioritised the public interest.

Kibaki, who presided over the inauguration of the 2010 Constitution, which is described beyond Kenya as one of the most progressive, is remembered as “the gentleman of Kenyan politics”.

His success in stabilising the economy and opening many opportunities for young Kenyans are being mentioned in the streets.

You meet a Kenyan who was a parent or guardian to a primary school pupil during Kibaki’s reign and they will not miss to mention how the free and compulsory primary school education initiated by President Kibaki was a game changer to many who could not afford to provide their children with basic education.

His legacy cannot be mentioned without including the great infrastructure development achieved during his presidency.

Empowerment of women

Kibaki equally had a vision and supported equality and family planning efforts. Many years before becoming President, in 1978, as the Minister for Finance and Development, he gave his sentiments representing the government, mentioning family planning as an important part of development at the family, community and national levels. He indicated that family planning education liberalises people from being slaves of natural forces.

While in the crucial docket, Kibaki affirmed the importance of informed decision-making as regards spacing of pregnancy. Years later, the palpations of policy, programmatic and budgetary transformation initiated by the icon and his support for reproductive health freedom can be felt by many.

Kibaki believed in empowerment of girls and women as an effort towards emancipating them from poverty. While Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, he urged men — the largest cohort in decision-making organs of the government — to come up with policies that encourage women to be elected to Parliament in large numbers.

He prioritised women’s issues and affirmative action funds when he ascended to power through Narc. Many of these foundational leadership actions are being enjoyed today.

The death of the eminent nonagenarian comes at a critical time, just when we are about to make critical decisions about who will occupy spaces of serving Kenyans. Perhaps, the greatest way the electorate can honour the departed former President is to remember the importance of electing leaders who recognise how equality and access to health contribute to the greater development of the country and progressively work towards realising the same for all.