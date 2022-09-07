Foundational learning best bet for quality

To recover from dramatic learning losses, and to ensure quality education throughout life, there is a need for foundational learning.

In low- and middle-income countries, an estimated seven out of every 10 children suffer from learning poverty: They cannot read and understand a simple text by the age of 10. According to a 2021 learning assessment by Uwezo, “Are all our Children Learning?”, only two in five Grade Four learners at least meet the expectations in reading a Grade Three-appropriate English text in Kenya. Simply put, many 10-year-olds would not be able to read this article.

Evidence suggests that if a child does not learn basic literacy and numeracy skills in early primary school, they get left behind in the higher grades—no matter how many years they spend in school. Yet, in middle- to upper primary school, most curricula move away from building foundational skills; so children who have not grasped these skills do not have the opportunity to catch up.

Cost-effective solutions

But all is not lost; there exist simple and cost-effective solutions that would bring them up to speed with their peers. Foundational learning is reading with comprehension and doing basic math calculations like solving addition and subtraction problems. It provides the building blocks for all other learning and is critical to enabling all children to reach their full potential and participate in society.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, learning inequalities existed, especially among marginalised and poor children, girls, children with disabilities and minors in conflict and crises. The pandemic heightened this crisis with the extended school closures, making an already dire situation worse.

Kenya has been a champion for global efforts towards the 2030 target for the fourth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)—to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. Besides increasing school enrolment to 92.4 per cent as of the 2019 economic survey, the country has endorsed the 2021 Call to Action on Domestic financing and actioned its recommendations by dedicating 26 per cent of its national Budget to the education sector.

Practical and concrete action

This commitment, however, need be augmented with practical and concrete action and evidence-based plans that advance accelerated learning and recovery of the lost learning time as a result of Covid-19 school closures.

To transform foundational learning, the Ministry of Education will need to take urgent and decisive action to ensure all children, including the most vulnerable and marginalised, develop basic reading, writing and numeracy skills. This will involve buy-in, increasing access to remedial and catch-up learning initiatives and giving teachers the necessary training to deliver targeted instruction.

Since the government has made great progress on universal enrolment, let it now focus on the quality of education by assessing learning levels regularly and prioritising teaching the fundamentals.



