Fossil-fuelled energy will tie us to stranded assets

The widely held opinion that Kenya should expedite its oil exploration to improve the economy and welfare of Kenyans is incorrect and misplaced. Revenue from oil does not and will never improve Kenyans’ welfare.

Burning oil only fuels (pun intended) the global climate crisis yet Kenyans are among the people most affected by the impacts of climate changes, especially droughts and floods. What we need is energy that will help us to build resilience against climate change effects.

Ten years of producing oil have shown us that it is not in the list of energy sources that could benefit Kenyans. Today, the people of Turkana County, where explorers are drilling, lack energy services. They are victims of the disruptions that come with oil drilling and loss of land and water resources.

Kenya now produces oil but petroleum prices keep increasing. Investing in more oil exploration when the world is transitioning away from the old-fashioned fossil fuel energy systems is to lock us into stranded assets with heavy debts to service.

The country is incredibly blessed with renewable energy. Indeed, Africa has enough renewable potential to be a clean energy superpower. The entire continent has access to solar energy and huge potential for wind and geothermal energy. The renewable energy resources offer Kenya, and Africa, an opportunity to build energy systems that are responsive to and meet communities’ development needs like helping them to build resilience to the climate change effects of droughts, cyclones and floods.

Abundant renewables means Kenya can develop decentralised energy systems that provide modern services to the rural energy-poor communities. Provision of modern energy services is a crucial prerequisite to alleviating poverty, improving access to education, health, enterprise and employment.

Oil production has failed to do this for the people of Turkana. It has failed to reduce the cost of our fuels. There is, therefore, no justification for increased investments in oil exploration.

Improve energy security

Research shows renewable electricity is increasingly reliable and more cost competitive. Renewable energy systems are more flexibly deployed and improve energy security. Africa has within its reach a future that creates a homegrown, robust, clean energy economy that keeps jobs and money on the continent.

Fossil fuel-dependent energy systems promote the status quo that has left many—two out of every three—people in Africa without modern energy services. Investing in renewables and avoiding fossil fuels can distribute power more equitably, provide affordable, reliable, clean energy access and create more productive opportunities for communities.

Now is not the time for oil exploration; it is time to embrace the potential of an African renewable energy revolution and Kenya has the capacity, resources and potential to provide the needed leadership.