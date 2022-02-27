Fossil-fuelled energy will tie us to stranded assets

electric car

Electric car at a charging station

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Wemanya

Senior Renewable Energy Advisor

The widely held opinion that Kenya should expedite its oil exploration to improve the economy and welfare of Kenyans is incorrect and misplaced. Revenue from oil does not and will never improve Kenyans’ welfare.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.