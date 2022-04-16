Foreign trips by aspirants raise more questions than answers

With less than three months to the August 9 General Election, presidential candidates have been making trips abroad that raise more questions than answers.

Deputy President William Ruto, for instance, concluded a trip to the US a few weeks ago. For his part, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is planning a trip to the United States starting May 2, 2022.

Three main questions come to mind in relation to these trips—the absence of a clear itinerary; a lack of transparency about the funds donated to these presidential candidate campaigns from the US; and failure to strategically target key members of Congress in the House of Representatives and the Senate to support their manifestos in the broader framework of American foreign policy.

The itineraries lack clarity as the politicians do not articulate what informs their visits, those to attend their meetings, what is in it for Kenyans.

As a result, the Kenyan public at home and abroad, is left speculating about what the motives of these visits are.

Kenyan diaspora

For instance, on Mr Odinga’s upcoming visit to the US, it is not clear if he will be meeting with the Kenyan diaspora. If so, when and where? Will he be asking the diaspora for campaign funds? What Congress members will he meet with? Which business leaders or think tank managers has he targeted to advance his presidential agenda? Lack of clarity cripples the effectiveness of such visits.

Of course, it is in the public domain that presidential candidates come to the US to raise money for their election campaigns. What is not known, however, is the source of foreign donor campaign funds—who donates to their campaigns and for what specific purposes are these funds donated?

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) needs to insist, at a bare minimum, that presidential candidates voluntarily disclose their foreign sources of campaign funds. In the spirit of transparency, candidates should disclose how much money they receive, from what sources and how the funds would be spent.

Target leaders

Lastly, it is apparent that presidential candidates coming to the US do not strategically target leaders to have in their meetings. Dr Ruto’s recent US trip, for instance, centered on meeting with opposition governors from states with minimal interaction with Kenya.

These Republican opposition figures included Trump supporter and critic of Trump’s impeachment, Governor Ricketts of Nebraska, and the ideological nemesis of the Democrats in Neo Conservative, Condoleezza Rice.

It would be more constructive for presidential candidates to target the chairs of influential congressional panels like the Foreign Affairs Committee, reach out to the members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), who drive policy on Africa, like the Caucus Chair, Rep. Gregory Meeks (New York), or set up meetings with ranking senators with influence on policy.

Senator Chris Coons from the state of Delaware (DE), for instance, is a ranking (senior) member of the US Senate. He served as a volunteer in Kenya and has many personal and professional connections with the country.

Senator Coons is also very close to President Joe Biden. Both men served as senators of the State of Delaware. Such allies in Congress are key to influencing legislation on Kenya and Africa more broadly.

Another influential target would be House member Ilhan Omar (D). She was a refugee from Somalia in Dadaab camp, Garissa County, Kenya. She now serves as the representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district. She is also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee where she serves as the vice chair of the Sub-Committee on Africa.

A representative like Omar would be pivotal to advancing Kenya’s peacebuilding and stabilisation mission in Somalia, strengthening diplomatic efforts in war-torn South Sudan, and lobbying for a sweeter bilateral trade deal between Kenya and the US. These are the type of networks presidential candidates should be developing.

While the trips are important, it’s imperative to ensure clarity of itinerary, transparency of foreign funds donated, and development of strategic networks with key US legislators with influence in congressional committees.

Otherwise, their trips, with huge delegations at the expense of the Kenyan taxpayer or not, end up being meaningless tourist visits with little or no value for wananchi.