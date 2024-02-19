Foreign ministry doing a shoddy job

It’s not an exaggeration to state that many Kenyans don’t understand the work the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs does. This is because, for unknown reasons, the ministry has failed to manage and communicate Kenya’s foreign relations.

The Fourth Schedule of the Constitution of Kenya identifies foreign affairs and foreign policy as a function of the national government. This is mandated through Executive Order No. 1 of June 2018, which identifies 20 functions for the ministry.

Three very important functions are: Management of Kenya’s foreign policy; projection, promotion and protection of Kenya’s interest and image globally; and official communications on global foreign relations.

These three functions make the ministry a virtual library and a control tower of Kenya’s foreign relations. The failure to perform these functions has placed Kenya in an embarrassing and dangerous footing. Let me expound on this through an analysis of President William Ruto’s recent visit to Japan.

The ministry announced the outcome and achievements of the presidential visit from Japan’s perspective. They started by reporting what Prime Minister Kishida said during the “Japan-Kenya Summit Meeting and Working Dinner” that “Japan would like to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kenya which “shares fundamental values and principles such as “rule of law”, and to work closely to promote the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)” and maintain and enhance a free and open international order based on the rule of law.”

Kishida’s speech aligns, fully, with Japan’s 2024 foreign policy direction, as presented to the 213th session of the Japanese National Assembly. To date, the ministry has not informed Kenyans why President Ruto visited Japan and what he achieved. The ministry doesn’t volunteer details of the joint press occasion. Nonetheless, the cat is out of the bag the next day. Kyodo News, the leading news agency in Japan, and distributor of news to all media networks since 1945 published what was said during the joint press occasion.

The publication reports that “Kishida also told Ruto that Japan will assist Kenya in restoring its financial health, which has been strained by loans from China for railway construction and other projects.” The ministry can do better.

Mr Kitau was first Kenyan ambassador to the Republic of Korea[email protected]