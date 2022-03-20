For waste, try easily available local solutions

The proposal to generate electricity from solid waste in Nairobi County is noble. It ought to be replicated in the other cities—Mombasa, Nakuru and Kisumu. Waste-to-energy plants exist in developed and some developing countries. Ethiopia embarked on it some time ago. Its success, however, remains to be seen.

In Kenya, waste managers and policymakers have been talking of the circular economy, where separation of waste, which should be almost 100 per cent effective from source of generation, will lead to eventual energy generation.

But that is debatable. Nairobi has an alternative energy generation at Ruai sewage treatment works that KenGen intends to venture into. In the case of solid waste in our cities, the composition of solid waste has a very big organic per cent—almost 60 per cent.

A study by the European Union through the Nairobi County’s department of Environment and the Department of Chemistry at the University of Nairobi Chiromo Campus a few years ago on whether the waste generated in the capital city has the potential to produce energy, considering its calorific value, ash and water content, were favourable. With proper funding and the necessary infrastructure, therefore, Nairobi can comfortably embark on it.

Because the study proved all the types of waste generated at source had the potential of energy generation, the point of contention is whether the remainder after separation in the material recovery facilities as most waste managers recommend will have the capacity to generate waste.

Expensive venture

Energy-to-waste energy generation is an expensive venture needing much capital and technical capacity though the cleanest option in waste management. The alternative should be to start with waste separation in a very serious manner. This has often been stated as an avenue to the circular economy, where jobs will be available, especially for the youth. Many youth groups have ventured into waste management, where they are engaged in collection and even recycling for economic gain.

That should be escalated by involving them in material recovery facilities that counties should prioritise before the eventual transportation of the reduced waste that has no economic value to the final disposal.

Managers and planners in solid waste management have expended too much energy in feasibility studies, experiments with different waste processes from developed countries, where exchange programmes have been given priority over the years. The results, however, are still the same: Solid waste still poses a very major challenge.

The cheapest local solution to this would be for counties to adopt waste segregation and recycling methods with the engagement of CBOs and embrace private-public partnerships (PPPs), where collection will be fully privatised.

Provide infrastructure like the final disposal points in the form of landfills and land for material recovery facilities.

That will be a big step towards the success of effective solid waste management.