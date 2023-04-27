For safe roads, let’s take a leaf from Rwanda

The government’s promise to install cameras on all busy roads and accidents hotspot recently announced by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is a move in the right direction. Mr Murkomen noted that the cameras will ensure instant enforcement as they will capture rogue drivers.

But pedestrians, motorists and law enforcement officers have become the major stumbling block to the reduction or containment of road carnage. That means there is no discipline among road users, a situation that has led to corruption among the motorists and the law enforcement officers.

Clearly, most accidents are due to careless driving and overtaking on the mostly too narrow roads.

But traffic offenders continue with their business because they bribe law enforcement officers due to lack of instant fines. Motorists loath going to court since cases drag on, leading to wastage of time and resources. Many drivers are always in hurry, hence carelessness that contributes to many road crashes.

In this regard, there is an urgent need for Kenya to take a leaf from Rwandans on road safety. During President William Ruto’s recent official visit to Rwanda, Kenyans living there urged him to ask Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome to go for benchmarking with a view to making Kenya’s traffic police emulate their counterparts’ discipline. Besides, motorists and cyclists strictly observe traffic rules even where there is no traffic police officer.

Rwanda recently introduced national speed limits of 60 kilometres an hour, which is 20 kph lower than in neighbouring East African countries. This followed a huge awareness programme with a re-examination of the regulations governing the traffic police and the requirements for drivers, with wide consultations among transport stakeholders such as unions and regular road users.

The new regulations, enforced after 2001, included mandatory wearing of seatbelts in vehicles and helmets on motorcycles, speed limits, vehicle inspection and limits on blood-alcohol absorptions. The changes were followed up in 2003 by a public awareness campaign and a law introducing further penalties for defaulters. The challenge, however, was that the police force was underfunded.

Cameras have been installed in all roads. If a motorist contravenes traffic rules, a police officer slaps them with an instant fine and issues a receipt for it.

A National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) analysis last November showed a three percent increase in road carnage with fatalities at 4,432 from 4,271 over the same period the previous year. It was the highest death toll since Independence. More than 1,595 pedestrians were killed while crossing the road from January to December.

That calls for more awareness campaigns on road safety and users’ rights. As the government moves to install cameras in the major roads and black spots, there is a need to strengthen enforcement of traffic rules, including wearing seat belts, and tackle corruption among traffic police officers.



