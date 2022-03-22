For growth, let our youth bond with the farm

A 2016 World Bank report shows Kenya has the highest unemployment rate in East Africa with nearly one in every five citizens without a job, the majority of whom are young people, and a lot has been said and written about how to create more and better economic opportunities for them.

Agriculture was devolved in 2013 but does not seem to receive its deserved attention. As more people migrate to the cities, the demand on food is growing substantially, creating many employment opportunities that are underexplored and underutilised by youth and policy-makers alike.

KNBS data show the agricultural sector directly contributes 34 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) directly and 27 per cent indirectly through linkages with manufacturing, distribution and other service-related sectors.

While, as many opinion shapers have argued, industrialisation is key to youth employment and poverty reduction, which will have to be supported by agriculture. According to “Kenya Economic Report 2019”, the agricultural sector contributes over 75 per cent of industrial raw materials and more than half of export earnings.

Kenya Vision 2030

Kenya Vision 2030 envisions that the sector will contribute significantly to double-digit economic growth by transforming smallholder agriculture from subsistence to an innovative, commercially oriented and modern enterprise. But its rejuvenation calls for specific focus.

One, use research evidence to enhance policy processes and outcomes on youth employment in the agricultural and agro-processing sectors. Two, establish apprenticeship frameworks for youth in formal and informal agricultural jobs, enhancing skills, providing access to capital and microcredit and scrapping bottlenecks.

Three, make research interventions on how to change the mindsets of youth on misplaced perceptions on agriculture, offer them incentives and incorporate them in its sub-sectors.

That would pay handsome dividends in terms of employment, food security and poverty reduction. We have work to do.