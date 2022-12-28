For economy to grow, revitalise local industries

The well-crafted manifesto by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance touched the lives of so many a voter that they rode to power courtesy of the same. The challenges bedevilling the hoi polloi have always formed the basis under which the politicians lay their promises. But while this will eventually spiral them to power, the need to actualise the same for the realisation of the aspirations of the majority cannot be gainsaid.

The citizenry has been hoodwinked over time and this explains the low voter turnout at every election. Their dreams are dashed when the leaders fail to honour their pledges. It will be foolhardy to believe a political leader who thrives on lies and blatant exaggeration of their ambition.

The rate at which the number of unemployed young people is growing is quite threatening. Most of the ills we are witnessing in society are attributable to the high rate of unemployment. The Kenya Kwanza government should live true to its manifesto, in which it promised a raft of measures that would ensure that the employment rate is upped.

We live in a country that has been thrown into tumultuous economic upheavals, thanks to continuous politicking. The First World countries have made it courtesy of well-maintained industries which employ many young people. The greatest opportunities the world over is those created through the establishment of industries.

Kenya is endowed with natural resources to the extent that, if we are to have a robust economic blueprint, then industries to manufacture and process all these raw materials will be in the equation. It is absurd that the sugar industry has suffered a huge (sometimes fatal) blow over time.

The government should embark on revamping it to reduce the cost of importing sugar and related products. The cost of revitalisation will be far less than the amount of money that is constantly used to import the products.

Unemployment

Secondly, unemployment would be a thing of the past if the government moved with speed to do the necessary. The myriad promises will not be realised without a keen plan to establish the means to do so. The campaign period is way behind us and the electorate is waiting with bated breath for the solution to the woes that they face.

While the citizenry waits for the government to embark on this move, it should not be lost on them that change begins with individuals and not groups. An individual investor should not be deterred from actualising their private establishment for the benefit of the majority. Industries will be the way to go. Kenya should go the way of the European nations, which anchor their economic development on industrialisation.

The repository of knowledge we have should not be put on the shelves but used to help us put into action the necessary facilities that will move the nation out of the morass of economic stagnation.