For country to be great, let Ruto aspiration come true

The impassioned electioneering season has come to a screeching halt with the election of a new president. A common thread between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio campaigns was that the current economic model does not work for the majority. The former’s ‘bottom-up’ model resonated with many, who feel left behind, propelling Dr William Ruto to the highest office.

Despite making great strides, Kenya is still a remarkably unequal society with the occasional billionaire and a myriad paupers. It was inevitable that the seeds of the ‘bottom-up’ gospel would sprout on fertile ground as humans are programmed to dream of a better tomorrow. I bethink of my adopted country, the United Kingdom, a more equal society where the poor can afford their daily bread and the enterprising can make their fortune.

We cannot be a proud Kenya when the poor are not assured of their next meal and a large proportion of citizenry do not have much to look forward to. The President-elect has an arduous task of elevating the economically disenfranchised millions at the bottom to the reality of a decent livelihood.

Foreign giants

The construction industry is often touted as an effective way for fiscal stimulus and is one of the sectors of our economy that can be reformed to ensure the benefits trickle more widely. In the recent past, highly visible projects like the SGR and Lapsset have been delivered but the benefits have not been as widely felt locally. The work was mainly contracted to foreign giants with insufficient controls on local subcontracting. Emphasis must be given to building of local capacity. Creation of public construction enterprises to mirror the success of Chinese government construction giants should be considered.

Outsourced services is a key cog in resolving unemployment as the economy lacks capacity to provide jobs for the graduating thousands. Enormous efforts should be made to grow the local consultancy sector not just in engineering, IT and business processes sectors. For example, in India, exported IT services alone raked in circa Sh1.7 trillion in 2019 and provided employment to over a million people.

Reforms

Policy and tax reforms will be required to ensure foreign actors can competitively hire workers in Kenya. Reliable electricity, internet latency and competitively priced office space require redress to create a conducive environment. The country should attract back its highly skilled and experienced diaspora to steward the local workforce to international standards. Countries such as India have done so.

It feels me with dolour to see educated Kenyan youth on our streets with little aspiration, routinely articulating the perpetual lack of opportunity. God’s grace will have descended in celestial glory when every Kenyan will have a realistic anticipation of a prosperous future. I am apolitical, but I momentarily found myself engrossed in an UDA reverie that, with prodigious effort and fine-tuning of the ‘bottom-up’ philosophy, runaway unemployment could be tamed, partly through outsourcing.

The President-elect has inspired many to, like me, dream of what our country can become. For Kenya to be a great nation, his aspiration must come true.



