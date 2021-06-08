For balanced growth, tweak Finance Bill

The ambitious Sh3.6 trillion proposed budget leaves Kenya with no option but source for additional revenue sources. The budget is likely to result to a Sh930 billion deficit, almost equal to the 2013 budget when President Uhuru Kenyatta got to power.

However, the problem is not necessarily in the big budget but in the means to finance it, hence the significance of the Finance Bill 2021.

Inasmuch as proponents might laud the bill as a potential solution to the fiscal deficit, opponents have faulted it as having rigid provisions which, if unchecked, could be disastrous to the ailing economy. Here are some of the provisions.

The bill proposes amendments to the VAT Act 2013 to change the status of goods such as sugar from zero-rated to tax-exempt. Importers will still bear the VAT burden, which they will transfer to the consumers, who will act as the tax incidence, or final resting place of the tax. Consequently, the price of sugar is likely to increase.

Excise duty on sugar

Withholding tax on payments to subcontractors could also be increased from 5.25 per cent to 10 per cent. But this presents some equity since it is 15 per cent for non-residents. The government could exempt SMEs from the change since they are key stimulators of consumption.

Tabling of the VAT Act regulations before the National Assembly could , with the powers left to the The National Treasury Cabinet secretary. The CS might, therefore, enact changes that adversely affect the ordinary taxpayer to finance the budget and limit citizen participation in managing their taxes. Remove that clause.

The minimum period of maintaining tax records could been extended from five to seven years. Thought that might help to achieve transparency in tax obligations, it will increase the cost of recordkeeping for small businesses.

Finally, reintroduction of excise duty on sugar, confectionary and chocolates, removed in 2018, could adversely affect local manufacturers. The government should strike a balance between its gain and the industry’s by reducing this tax.