For a start-up, better keep it simple at first

Successful execution is the hallmark of a good business model and strategy. Celebrated coach Tonny Robbins once made a remarkable quote that complexity is the enemy of execution and I concur with him.

In most cases, business executives and entrepreneurs make their business models and processes too complicated for execution.

This is because we believe that the more complicated a business model or plan, the more accepted it will be to the target market. But we need to understand that complexities mostly are a huge bottleneck to successful strategy executions.

Why do we love complicating processes?

First, we believe that to gain a competitive edge in whatever sector we operate in, we must utilise the latest marketing strategy in town, we should use gratuitous business language, we must dazzle and present our products in the most gleaming fashion ever. There is some merit in the arguments but there are also huge challenges.

If you are launching a start-up or have just stepped into your growth stage, do not confuse your customers and thereby wane your impact on them. A business model is the heart of your story and it should be straightforward to your customer.

It is, therefore, advisable that you routinely do checks to ensure that you aren’t trapped in a chain of complexities that do not translate into viable impacts.

Besides, complexities are like putting barriers to your progress even before you commence. Richard Branson said anybody can complicate things but it is hard to find a person who can simplify them.

Secondly, complexity puts a lot of clutter in our lives and makes us exhausted. Simplicity, on the other hand, makes us have healthy minds and vigour, which translates to impact.

Last is an example of Southwest Airlines, which embraced simplicity and it paid off. They began by flying one type of aeroplane, a Boeing 737 and, a low-budget airline, served snacks instead of full meals and operated only one class. They would become the only airline that was profitable for over 40 years consecutively.