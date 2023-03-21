Food security is every citizen’s responsibility

Food is a basic need and a human right that is enshrined in the Constitution.

It also tops the United Nation’s Millennium Development Goals, under the theme, ‘Eradicate extreme poverty and hunger’. Hunger deprives man of dignity. It is in the interest of governments worldwide to ensure food security. As they say, “a hungry man is an angry man”.

Kenyans are grappling with high food prices. The government has come up with several policy documents on food security whose effectiveness is doubtful, given the unending food shortage.

The problem has been compounded by poor rainfall, locust invasions, prolonged drought and change in weather patterns.

Arable land has been diminishing as more parcels are converted for real estate projects. Subdivisions have also led to small pieces that have no productive potential.

According to the UN-Habitat, by 2025, half of Kenya’s population will be in urban areas, a trend that points to a reduction in the number of farm workers. Other studies show a shift from farming to other economic activities.

Idle land

For the country to be food secure, each family should produce part of what it consumes. Many urban dwellers own land somewhere in the countryside, most of which lies idle. The country needs a multi-sectorial approach to push more households to grow their own food.

Agriculture should be a mandatory practical subject in school. Parents can also be encouraged to supply schools with farm produce in lieu of school fees.

The clergy should emphasize and remind their congregants of God’s command that “if a man will not work, he shall not eat”. Devolved units should use extension officers to sensitise residents on land preparation, seed selection and best farming practices.

Urban farming should be embraced and kitchen gardens made the norm. If urban households can keep pets, they can also do sack farming. The long rains are here, let each household play its part.