Food safety is paramount

The theme of agriculture and food security for this year’s Madaraka Day was apt.

Food security and safety is a growing critical public health issue due to its association with foodborne diseases (FBD) with significant morbidity and mortality rates. But most FBDs are preventable.

The WHO says developing nations experience poor food handling and sanitation practices, absence of strong food safety laws, weak regulatory systems, lack of financial resources and unhygienic food handling methods.

It outlines 10 rules for safe food practices. They include choosing foods processed for safety, cooking food thoroughly, eating cooked food immediately, storing cooked foods carefully and reheating cooked foods thoroughly.

Others are avoiding contact between raw and cooked foods, washing hands repeatedly, keeping kitchen surfaces clean, protecting foods from insects, rodents and other animals and, lastly, using safe water.

Food safety practices

The Health and Agriculture ministries should conduct studies on food safety practices among food handlers; there’s a probability of higher standards among those supervised by health professionals.

Providing sufficient, affordable, nutritious and safe food for the growing population is a challenge, especially as governments are expected to provide food security without causing climate change, degrading water and land resources and eroding biodiversity.

The 1996 World Food Summit defines food security as “when all people, at all times, have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life”.

The FAO outlines four food security dimensions: Availability, access, utilisation and stability.

Food safety is the foundation of trust in the food business. Small and medium-sized businesses often don’t realise that not applying food safety and quality improvement measures is more expensive.