Focus on young people to turn the tide on HIV/Aids

Kenya has made major strides in the fight against HIV and Aids. The mechanisms put in place by the Ministry of Health in the quest to contain this deadly disease seem to be paying off. Statistics show a significant decrease in the transmission of the virus in the country. But we are not out of the woods yet.

The report by the National Aids Control Council (NACC) indicates a significant increase in new HIV infections among young people 24 and below. The council’s chief executive officer affirmed in the report that adolescents and youth aged 29 and below account for more than 61 per cent of all new HIV infections. That shows young people are and will be a stumbling block to efforts to stem infections. The worrying trend should be handled with utmost seriousness.

The new infections among teenagers and young adults are mostly attributed to the uptick in the dating culture in towns, moral degradation, use of alcohol and substance abuse, poverty, gender-based violence and some regressive cultural beliefs and practices. Young women living in urban areas being involved in sexual relations with married men have become the biggest threat to the war on HIV, not to mention drug and substance abuse.

The ministry should urgently create community programmes to create awareness among the youth on the disease and its impact on health and the economy and intensify efforts to create HIV awareness in the same age group.

The national government should support the ministry by allocating it adequate funds to carry out its mandate. It should also consider internet censorship by blocking access to sites that promote immorality. Besides, let it address unemployment among the youth by helping them to be productive and more positively engaged.

There is a dire need to contain the spike in HIV infections among adolescents and young adults.