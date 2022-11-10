Focus more on teacher training

Among the tasks the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) has been given is to study, assess and make recommendations on teacher education and training framework for pre-and in-service.

The decision to task the team with the responsibility is critical to education reform. This is because all elements of education reform ultimately depend on the quality of the teaching that happens in the classroom or at the school level.

The other equally important element of reforming the quality of education a nation gives its children is to improve or strengthen the rigour of the curriculum. Everything about the content of the curriculum refers to educational expectations that are academically, intellectually and personally challenging.

The instruction, schoolwork and learning experiences arising from this rigour help students acquire knowledge, skills, attitudes and values that can be applied in a variety of educational, career and civic contexts throughout their lives. The quality of instruction, schoolwork and learning experiences children ultimately get depends on the quality of education and training the teacher initially had and also the quality of in-service education and training that they get upon employment.

British educationist Michael Barber says the quality of an education system cannot exceed the quality of its teacher. Thus, the centrality of the teacher in the education reform process cannot be taken for granted. It is important to also rethink how the framework for pre-and in-service teacher education and training will be done.

The reform of the two—initial and continuing teacher education and training—must be bold and not timid as it has been. We have not been as aggressive as we should be in addressing the much-needed reform in teacher education and training in teacher-training institutes.

Teachers Training Colleges

We have inexcusably stymied our vision of teacher education by limiting it to education in Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs) for primary schools and to strictly professional or pedagogical aspects of in-service training. The last time real serious thinking went into teacher education was the takeover of missionary-owned TTCs and consolidation into fewer colleges by the government in the late 1960s.

The only time the government did likewise for secondary school teachers was when it developed the Ordinary Diploma for teachers in the now-defunct Kenya Science Teachers College (KSTC) and the Kenya Technical Teachers College (KTTC)—the latter being for teaching TVET subjects.

BEd degree

The other time the government revamped teacher education for teachers whom universities prepared to teach in secondary schools, TTCs and diploma colleges was when it introduced the Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree in the early 1970s to meet the biting teacher shortage for secondary schools. Before, it used to take four years to train a teacher. Prospective teachers studied for a bachelor’s degree in either arts or sciences and then enrolled for a post-graduate diploma (PGD).

Kenya has undertaken a series of education reforms. However, the framework for initial teacher education and training has remained largely the same since the early ’70s. Perhaps the only exception is the four-year teacher education and training that came along with the 8-4-4 education system and the recent conversion of P1 certification of primary school teachers in TTCs into diplomas.

Save for that, nothing ambitious, nothing daring and out of the box has come from the government touching on teacher education and training.

Unquestionably, teacher training programmes should turn out individuals who are sufficiently equipped with the knowledge, intellectual skills and developed understanding and appreciation needed to provide guidance, mentorship, coaching and inspiration to learners. This is the norm in top-notch systems of education in other jurisdictions.

We like quoting Finland as a model of excellence in education. The country, for example, requires teachers to have a master’s degree as the minimum requirement. And the MA degree follows a bachelor’s in the subject areas and not professional disciplines such as our BEd system.

In the US, those preparing to teach in elementary and middle-level schools (roughly equivalent to our primary schools) spend two-thirds of their time in the college of liberal arts taking substantive courses in science, humanities and social sciences on which their professional qualification properly depends. Similarly, those preparing to teach in secondary schools spend three-quarters of their time taking these courses in the college of liberal arts.

The teacher in elementary and secondary schools in the US has, relatively speaking, more command of the subject matter than his counterpart in Kenya.

The Working Party should deepen and broaden the vision and reach of teacher education in the country.