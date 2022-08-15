Focus more on counties

Unlike previous elections, Kenyans have remained calm and peaceful as they await official results.

Furthermore, many candidates have conceded and congratulated the winners.

But the election was marked by reduced voter turnout, a clear indication that after many years of a brutal economy and bad governance, many felt that their vote would change nothing, hence apathy.

As we await the IEBC’s declaration of the fifth President, we should celebrate the victors in our counties.

The devolved leadership is our strongest and quickest way to quality development envisioned by the 2010 Constitution.

This is where significant power and resources are centred. It’s our stronghold, where we should ensure effective leadership.

Devolution enhances popular participation in the exercise of the power of the state, and in decision-making, that affects the citizens.

It’s essential in the protection and promotion of interest and rights of minorities and the marginalised, promoting economic and social development and providing equitable and easy access to services.

Service delivery

We need to put much effort into ensuring the governor and MCAs raise and manage revenue, and develop and implement budgets, plans and policies for effective service delivery.

We have the power. We shouldn’t sleep on the job—to hold our elected leaders to account over their manifestos and the agenda they sold during the campaigns.

Often, when the politicians get into power, their priorities shift and the community agenda drops to last on the priority list.

Let’s maximise our public participation opportunities and platforms to ensure our needs are effectively responded to.

Whoever bags the presidency must ensure we don’t go back to the streets, for #NjaaRevolution protests.

We want a government that will ensure access to quality and comprehensive education and healthcare, transportation, and technology to build youth creativity and innovation, and agriculture to ensure nutritious food and jobs for the youth.

Remember, we are the gatekeepers.