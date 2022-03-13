Focus areas as Kenya makes a stab at producing vaccines

covid jab. covid vaccine,fertiltiy
A Covid-19 vaccine.
Photo credit: JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  JACOB BIRIR

  • It is no coincidence that the wealthier nations with capacity to manufacture vaccines have vaccinated most of their population.
  • Africa, with 14 per cent of the world’s population, accounts for under one per cent of vaccine production, says WHO.

March coincides with milestones in the Covid-19 pandemic. Two years ago, on March 12, 2020, Kenya recorded its first case of Covid-19 — a day after the WHO declared the viral disease a global pandemic. On March 2, 2021, it received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccine amid Africa’s largest-ever vaccination drive.

