Focus areas as Kenya makes a stab at producing vaccines

March coincides with milestones in the Covid-19 pandemic. Two years ago, on March 12, 2020, Kenya recorded its first case of Covid-19 — a day after the WHO declared the viral disease a global pandemic. On March 2, 2021, it received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccine amid Africa’s largest-ever vaccination drive.

Early this month, the Health ministry reported more than 320,000 cases with almost 5,640 deaths due to Covid-19. Some 16.7 million vaccine doses were reported to have been administered over the past year. This week, Kenya announced plans to establish a vaccine manufacturing facility, becoming the first African country to host such a hub.

This timeline shines the spotlight on global trends shaping national Covid-19 vaccine response plans across Africa. While almost 10 million Kenyans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, this is only 14 per cent of the population.

Latest data show 11 per cent of the continent’s 1.2 billion people have been fully vaccinated. In contrast, nearly 72 per cent of the developing world populations , which have been stockpiling vaccines for future use, are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine donations

It is no coincidence that the wealthier nations with capacity to manufacture vaccines have vaccinated most of their population. A few Western pharmaceutical multinationals control the $35 billion medicine and vaccine industry.

Africa, with 14 per cent of the world’s population, accounts for under one per cent of vaccine production, says WHO, and just three per cent of the almost eight billion doses given globally have been administered in Africa.

Africa is dependent on vaccine imports and donations to tackle the pandemic. Without predictable and reliable vaccine supplies, it often ends up accepting doses with a limited shelf life, delivered at short notice through stretched health systems.

This unethical and unfair treatment is what is spurring African countries to break the dependency on a highly concentrated global vaccine market by manufacturing own vaccines. That is, no doubt, a sophisticated and capital-intensive enterprise that requires specialised equipment, inputs, storage facilities and skilled labour. It also requires heavy investments for research and development (R&D).

Vaccine production

But there are 12 Covid-19 vaccine production facilities either in operation or in the pipeline in Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa. Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana also want to manufacture vaccines and other medicines.

Kenya relies on five Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sinopharm. It is partnering with Moderna in plans to make vaccines such as those for HIV, cancer and Covid-19.

Last year, the African Union launched the Partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing to mobilise funding and advisory support for local vaccine production ventures and push for increased investment in R&D. But also required are strong political will, enhanced continent-wide coordination and elimination of trade barriers across borders.

These priority actions are critical if Africa is to achieve its ambition to produce 60 per cent of the vital vaccines locally by 2040.