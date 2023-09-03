Fix governance problems

For many decades, North Eastern has trailed other regions in terms of development and general quality of life. For a long time, the difficulties were a result of discriminative national policies and approaches.

However, in the recent past, as successive governments introduced various interventions to promote equity, the liability has now significantly shifted to local leadership.

This governance headache has become more manifest in the ten years of devolution. Even though the county system of governance has brought several benefits to this massive region, the prioritisation and pace of action in dealing with present and historical developmental challenges in the three counties of Garissa, Mandera and Wajir is still wanting.

Drawbacks

Perhaps there are those from the region who may want to throw in their defences for the serious devolution drawbacks.

Some of them may even attempt to argue down the glaring problems we are looking at by averring that ten years is not enough to make a conclusive judgment on the area's development performance.

Nonetheless, the jury is out when you compare with other counties such as Makueni and Kitui that were historically on the same footing as those in North Eastern before devolution. However, today they have reached a point of creating their own agricultural processing plants.

Unfortunately, thus far, I have not come by even any strategic and long-term blueprint by any of the three North Eastern counties, either individually or as a block, on the region’s development projection in say 20 or 30 years from now.

That said, it is never too late for governors in North Eastern counties to change tack, plan and deliver the enormous devolution possibilities.