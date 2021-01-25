Freedom - Let’s fix Facebook’s content issues

Last October 18, Guinea’s presidential election day, the local media regulator suspended a news website for sharing information on the results on its Facebook page.

In the days that followed, the leader of opposition claimed victory, opposition protests were met with violence and access to social media and the internet was restricted.

Two weeks later, during the US presidential election, the role of social media and claims of early victory featured prominently. But this time, tech companies, and the world, were following closely.

Social media is having an impact on events and on billions of people worldwide. Yet, to a large extent, a small, exclusive club of nations still drives the debate on how to moderate content. We need to open up this debate through a genuinely global approach to improve content moderation for all.

Instead of knee-jerk reactions to events in the US and Europe, let’s consider some difficult questions, which affect us all.

How do we find solutions that will reshape the behaviour of tech companies in the long-term? On what basis can those companies make content decisions that are widely seen as legitimate? How can users be empowered to challenge tech companies’ decisions on content?

The Oversight Board, a new, global policy advisory body, will deepen our understanding of how international human rights and content moderation come together — not through theoretical discussion, but by deliberating real cases from around the world, including Africa.

Content moderation

The 20 members will make binding and independent decisions on the most challenging content issues on Facebook and Instagram. Instead of being driven by the news cycle, they will select cases to review, from the tens of thousands received, and later this month announce their first case decisions.

Over time, these decisions could give Facebook’s responses to content moderation questions a clearer basis in international human rights standards.

While global standards matter, so do the people making the crucial decisions on content moderation. For now, these are mostly drawn from North American and European elites with a limited knowledge of issues people in other parts of the world face.

Instead, we must involve everyone, tapping into local knowledge , languages, debates and context, which will lead to better decisions.

The board members have cumulatively lived in 27 countries and speak nearly 30 languages. Three are from Africa: Kenya, Cameroon and Ghana. Since sensitivity to local context is also crucial, at least one panellist will be from the region involved.

Often, the social media debate revolves around the question, ‘How can tech improve the world?’ yet, when it comes to content moderation, we should be asking, ‘How can the world improve tech?’

Together, we can empower users to challenge decisions, ensure tech companies make better decisions and give everyone the confidence to connect.

Ms Owono is a member of the Oversight Board, a policy advisory trust for Facebook and Instagram services. @JulieOwono