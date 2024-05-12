Fiscal, political discipline is key to development

I attended ‘China’s Transformation Journey’, a public lecture delivered at the Kenya School of Government.

The Speaker was Dr Zhou Pingian, the Chinese ambassador to Kenya. China’s transformation has intrigued me because as a student of American universities, where communism was criticised, I have been interested in understanding how the Asian giant was able to transform its economy under communist ideals. As I listened, it became clear that China implemented Karl Marx’s economic theories thus preventing exploitation, which has helped to provide public services and some level of equality to a population of 1.4 billion people. The lecture focused on key historical events and dates that have paved the way for China’s transformation. Two of those were the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and in 1978 when the government implemented a reform policy.

The first was an important event because the government realised that to succeed in its development transformation it needed to be ‘people-centred’.

However, even with this good political ideology, the ambassador stated that China’s transformation did not happen until 1978 when the National Party Congress embarked on a reform policy that ensured fiscal and political discipline. For the first time, government officials were disciplined for mismanaging resources. That is what got China to “take off” to its transformation. Discipline is the cornerstone of success. When discipline is absent in a family, organisation, or country, no amount of good ideologies or strategies can be implemented. Kenya’s failures lie in the fact that government officials and politicians are rarely sanctioned — or get away with a slap on the wrist — for failing to adhere to existing rules or fulfilling their responsibilities.

The flood crisis, while an Act of God and impact of climate change, has exposed many levels of indiscipline in public infrastructure.

Some of the excessive flooding is due to road construction not meeting proper standards, including a lack of gutters and proper drainage systems. Another is misplaced priorities. Some repeatedly argue that while multi billion-shilling projects like the Standard Gauge Railway are good initiatives, the construction of dams should have been a priority because it would have made a bigger impact in the face of climate change. However, the issue of dams is often riddled with corruption.

The most recent were the questionable deals surrounding the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Even the fertiliser scandal may take the same route. Corruption is often an elite capture done for the benefit of private gain thus compromising infrastructure development, public services, the environment, and causing dysfunction in both private and public sector through impunity. It is easy for developing countries such as Kenya to pass blame on industrial countries that cause much of the green-house emissions that initiate climate change. However, African governments need to take an honest evaluation of how corruption has diminished state capacity to build proper infrastructure that could have mitigated the current crisis. The book of Proverbs tells us ‘a king gives country stability, but one who is greedy for bribes tears it down.’