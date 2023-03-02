First cast the log out of thine eye, then gay speck

The Supreme Court has played a central role in advancing LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion.

But a section of lawmakers, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, is working to empower extremely vocally homophobic citizens, legislating reforms that would threaten democracy and civil rights.

LGBTQ+ Kenyans are expressing deep fear for their rights and safety. This call to arms against queerness might be obscure because it is unprovoked. There has been no gay pride parade, no public gay marriage, nothing.

With sobriety, and given the violent hostility shown towards the “rainbow” community, homophobic lawmakers should refrain from legislating with emotions, prejudice and blunt insensitivity.

Moral guardians have argued how gayism is alien to our culture and how we are ready to forgo foreign aid from the West and even die defending our cultural fabric and religious purity. In conserving our cultural norms, they’re right.

But the process is one of blind emotion and prejudice driven by religious fundamentalists—with their Pharisaic claims of unblemished goodness and ‘holier than thou’ attitude.

It has become a real national disaster—of denial and hiding of our moral guilt; of hate campaigns against a marginalised population; of exposure of Parliament; and of delusion and our swimming against the tide of inevitable change.

This excessive zeal against homos is hypocritical and a reflex of denial of our moral decay.

With accusations of homosexuality and paedophilia against Christian priests, and their subsequent ordination as bishops and priests; the inauguration of mosques to serve queer Muslims; and our sad failure to prevent and rally against prostitution, witchcraft and corruption that pervade our society, who amongst us has the moral or religious standing to “pelt the first stone”?

So, enough with the pearl-clutching. If you’re threatened by the queer people’s right to associate and live their true, beautiful-self, then you need to reassess your own life, not theirs.