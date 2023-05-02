First account for disbursed funds

"We, therefore, call upon the Cabinet Secretary of the National Treasury to immediately release the Sh94.35 billion owed to county governments without any further delay. By dint of this, the Council of Governors [CoG] hereby gives a 14 days’ notice to shut down counties if the February, March and April 2023 arrears are not released within two weeks.”

This is from a statement issued by governors after a full council meeting in Nairobi on April 24 to consider what they referred to as critical issues affecting counties.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, the CoG chairperson, described the four-month delay in the disbursement of county funds by the National Treasury as unprecedented in the history of devolution in Kenya.

Flanked by her visibly disappointed colleagues, she told Kenyans and the world that governors had come to the realisation that devolution is under threat from the national government. It is this averment that caught my attention.

According to the county bosses, it is the national government to blame for any failure in the realisation of the objects of devolution as enshrined in Chapter 11 of the Constitution. They cited delayed disbursement of funds and the Senate’s rejection of an amendment to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2023 that could have increased annual allocation for counties from Sh385 billion to Sh407 billion.

Their excellencies also faulted the proposed County Governments (Revenue Raising Process) Bill, 2023 which seeks to strengthen accountability in the collection of taxes, fees and levies in the counties.

They say such legislation would be unconstitutional as it would require them to submit revenue information to the National Treasury, which is, according to them, unjustified. One, must, however, wonder why persons entrusted with the care and control of public funds resist oversight.

CoG missed the point when they purported to declare the national government the threat to devolution. It is governors, in their individual and collective capacities, that constitute the biggest threat and obstacle to the success of devolution. They bear the primary responsibility for the monumental challenges counties face.

The concept of devolution is far from taking off in the manner envisaged under the Constitution due to poor governance largely manifested through wanton plunder of public resources. This compromises the quest for prosperity in the social, economic, political, cultural and other spectrums. Most governors have betrayed the electorate. Here are three of their notable sins leading to the failures of devolution.

Allergic to accountability

First, governors have failed to set up and maintain functional accountability structures, hence the massive theft of public funds. Most remain allergic to accountability in the management of public affairs. Some treat county resources as personal property.

Despite religious disbursement of funds to the counties over the years, Kenyans are yet to benefit from a corresponding threshold of accountability on how those resources are managed. The absence of ethical leadership in the counties has culminated in the looting of public funds by public officials of all cadres. It is, therefore, not an exaggeration that some counties operate as though Kenya is a lawless country.

Secondly, some governors operate elaborate and strong corruption networks that control county resources. These involve their powerful friends and associates who run the graft schemes on their behalf. In some cases, the network members operate as links between the governors and persons seeking tenders for mega projects or payment for shoddy works. Some of the agents are used to register proxy companies for governors to trade with counties.

Thirdly, governors have failed to facilitate revenue growth in their counties. Despite the potential of counties to meet reasonable revenue targets through accountable tax regimes, most of them are doing worse than their predecessors, the local governments, while others have stagnated at the same revenue levels for years.

Due to institutionalised corruption, some counties continue to record poor revenue performance despite an increase in revenue streams. Needless to say, people working in those counties are our friends and associates and what we learn from them about the rot in our counties sometimes makes us sick.

For the foregoing reasons, governors are, undoubtedly, part of the cash crunch the counties face. They should, thus, begin to see themselves as the main threat to devolution and work towards to addressing the accountability deficits in their counties. Let them dismantle the corruption networks they preside over in their counties.

I look forward to the day governors will meet to discuss graft as a leading threat to devolution. I look forward to the day they will read out to the nation their collective resolve to end graft in the counties.

Meanwhile, before shutting down the counties, governors should account for the public funds disbursed over the years.