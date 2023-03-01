Firefighting measures not enough to stop cholera

Late last year, the Ministry of Health issued an advisory of a cholera outbreak in six counties. Recently, it issued another, that the number of affected counties had increased to 15 with 4,566 patients last month. This is a worrisome trend.

Kenya is not the only country dealing with this concerning scenario: 10 other African countries also are. The World Health Organization (WHO) says the continent saw 30 per cent more cholera cases in January than it did the whole of last year. Malawi has its worst outbreak in 20 years. The number of cases is likely to exceed that of 2021, Africa’s worst year for cholera numbers in nearly a decade.

Cholera, which causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration, can kill quickly—sometimes in a matter of hours. The bacterial disease spreads easily through contaminated food and water and it is commonly found in peri-urban areas where there are poor sanitary conditions and no guarantee to get clean food. Recent reports from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) show the current strains are becoming resistant to commonly used antibiotics.

The national and county governments have responded quickly and decisively. Disease preparedness has been increased in all private and public health facilities and supplies to combat the outbreak are being distributed. The ministry is also taking a proactive approach to the disease, launching the first-ever cholera vaccination drive earlier this month that targeted 2.2 million children aged over one year in five of the worst-affected counties.

It’s encouraging that the government is not taking the cholera outbreak lightly. In a country where travel is relatively inexpensive, cholera can spread extremely quickly, especially since most infected people do not show symptoms but can still spread it to others. However, the WHO says we have been dealing with recurring outbreaks since 2014, indicating a long-standing paucity approach to sanitation, clean water access and cholera prevention.

Situation is dire

The situation on the ground is dire. According to Unicef, access to safe drinking water in the country has increased by 12 per cent since 2000 but sanitation facilities decreased by five per cent, and 9.9 million Kenyans directly consume water from contaminated sources, while five million practise open defecation. Water.org says 28 million Kenyans lack access to safe water and 41 million to improved sanitation.

A quick response to the outbreak may be effective in the short term. Treatment of the infected and vaccination to prevent it from spreading it will, undoubtedly, keep the situation from deteriorating. But in the long run, the issue of systemic water and sanitation poverty must be addressed.

Prevention is better than cure. If we do not quickly implement long-term preventative strategies in dealing with cholera, the past trends could resurface and we’d have to deploy costly curative measures on a regular basis. Worse, we will lose thousands of lives to an easily preventable and treatable disease.