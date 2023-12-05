Tapiola: Finland story a lesson in democracy, development

Finland gained independence on December 6, 1917 after more than 100 years as a Grand Duchy within the Russian Empire. It was then one of the poorest countries in Europe, far less developed than today’s Kenya, with an average life expectancy of 46 years. It would soon be warped into a bloody civil war that killed some 40,000 people.

The future looked bleak. Wounds ran deep and society was badly divided. But on both sides of the conflict, and among those who had stayed out of it, there were moderate politicians who understood that a divided nation can neither survive nor prosper. The realisation that democracy needed to give space for differences in opinions quickly became the foundation for Finland’s success story.

Starting with the Finnish party system, which was relatively fragmented, even larger parties were relatively small. Consequently, no party has ever managed to gain a majority in Parliament, leading to a tradition of multiparty coalitions. Parties have needed to compromise to form a majority government. Changing coalitions have led political parties learning to take an election loss in their stride, knowing that a return to government in four years was likely.

Coalition governments and the need to build consensus have proven successful in addressing national problems. It has become a normal practice that governments change and parties drop out of power and then return to share responsibility.

Managing to pull together so quickly after the civil war turned also to be Finland’s best defence when the Soviet Union attempted to invade it during the Second World War. The Soviets were counting on easily defeating a split society. But they were wrong.

With the democratic system having tied erstwhile enemies into a communal state-building project, the Finns had a common cause to defend: A society in which everybody had a stake. Today, we look at Ukraine fighting for its own state and feel a strong affinity with them. We have, after all, been there.

Additional problems arose in bringing the country together. The need to tackle poverty and inequality was widely understood after the war. Deep divisions in well-being would not keep society and the market economy stable and strong. Internal stability depended on everyone having a stake. Providing equal opportunity to all became a key objective. Post-war Finland, therefore, set about building a strong modern welfare society which put people and the national interest first.

Gender equality was one of the building blocks of Finland’s success. Universal suffrage became a reality in 1905, while still an Autonomous Grand Duchy within the Russian Empire. Early on, mobilising 100 per cent of the population, men and women alike, consolidated the inclusive value system of Finnish society. Inclusion has also spanned persons with disabilities and all age groups in political processes, thanks to the belief that inclusive societies, where everybody can have their voice heard, are stronger.

No two development stories are the same. Replicating Finland’s story in a different time and context is not possible. Yet there are aspects we can learn from one another. The key lesson for Finland has been not to leave anyone behind, thus creating a strong nation, secure internally and externally.