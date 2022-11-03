Finding the climate nexus

Many things have been said about pollution and the ensuing debate on the vagaries and consequent adverse occurrences such as ‘natural’ disasters.

These include floods even in places hitherto thought to be safe havens, drought, famine, wind and heat waves and the attendant unprecedented scales of loss of human and animal life, unimaginable destruction of property and natural and cultural heritage.

However, it would be worth the salt to also think about what the nexus, if any, is between certain instruments—such as the 2001 Unesco convention on the (protection of) underwater cultural heritage; environmental conservation (preservation of both natural and cultural heritage); and climate change.

How do the three interact? Is there a relationship, or interconnectivity, between and among them?

There, surely, must be interconnectedness because environmental protection and conservation also include the conservation of all the waters and water bodies, marine life and the entire marine ecosystem or aquatic system on one hand, while the said convention also talks of, and is squarely concerned with, protection or preservation of that same underwater (cultural) heritage ‘housed’ in and under the sea(s), animate and inanimate, both natural (features) such as the whales, and cultural, like shipwrecks or other ancient items and artefacts therein.

I am certain there are many other international instruments and dimensions which, perhaps, have either been ‘forgotten’ or relegated to the periphery or have not been highlighted upon.

Or if they have been, then they have not been explored and foregrounded enough, and which I feel, going forward, it may be useful to bring these new dimensions to the whole conversation.