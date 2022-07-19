Find point of convergence

Article 38 of the Constitution guarantees voters of an explicit expression of their political will by voting.

If well exercised, it changes the political trajectory in terms of leadership and governance preferences.

It is said that in politics there are no permanent enemies but only interests.

That is why politicians differ in one election but are together in the next.

That President Uhuru Kenyatta and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino can address a rally together was hitherto unimaginable.

But now, they have a common point of convergence—political interests, even though they don’t share personalities.

Politicians will circumvent the will of voters through the issuance of direct tickets to their cronies, all for their interests.

But the introduction of independent candidacy under the Political Parties Act has given voters a second chance to have their choice.

Some voters feel betrayed by politicians’ interests vis-a-vis theirs and have given up on voting.

But failure to vote is not a panacea to bad leadership. It’s said that bad leaders are voted in by good people who don’t vote.

In fact, bad leadership is confronted by consistent voting and demanding accountability.

That will end the vilification that voters deserve the leaders they elected because they rarely demand accountability.

Voters should start asking questions about the services they receive and how public resources are utilised—and demand prudence.

Our political leaders are careless because voters revere them.

They will automatically toe the line when voters become so enlightened as to demand services and accountability.

They also need to make up their mind whether to serve the people, their political parties or personal interests.

But unless voters find their own point of concurrence and convergence in matters of political leadership, politicians’ interests will always override theirs.

Their guaranteed voice through the ballot will be muted. And their demand for accountability was mutilated.

Voters must know that good leadership, governance and accountability is a right and not a favour.